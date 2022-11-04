Weird Al’s up to a lot lately, especially with the arrival of the Daniel Radcliffe-starring biographical sendup Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Roku today. But the musician is also dipping into the world of comics with a superstar team up trawling through the lyrics of his musical history, and we’ve got a sneak peek.



Z2 Comics’ The Illustrated Al, penned by Yankovic, takes a visual trip through over 20 of Yankovic’s classic songs in an audacious anthology that takes Weird Al’s most weird lyrics rather literally... which in this case means giving us some very trippy escapades through the mind of one of America’s most beloved satirical stars.

Lifting Yankovic’s lyrics directly for its dialogue, The Illustrated Al partners the songwriter with a plethora of indie comics talent, each artist providing their own spin on one of the songs in the graphic novel. Featuring art from Bill Plympton, Aaron Augenblick, Peter Bagge, Steve Chanks, Danny Hellman, Felipe Sobreiro, Gideon Kendall, Michael Kupperman, Wes Hargis, and many more, the book also features a foreword from Emo Philips with a special illustration by Mad legend Sam Viviano.



Click through to see the full adaptation of Weird Al’s “Everything You Know Is Wrong” from The Illustrated Al, illustrated by Gideon Kendall. The Illustrated Al is set to hit shelves in late November 22.