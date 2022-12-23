As 2022 stumbles towards its conclusion, Christmas time is with us once again. I’m warming my feet by the fireplace, the family dog is drifting off to sleep beside me, and the sounds of a petty argument between my brother and sister waft in gently from the other room. It’s been a long year of writing articles about bad things that happened online, and what can I say, I’m tired, and I could use a little help this holiday season.



Like so many of us, I’ve spent the last few weeks thinking about how the world will change next year thanks to generative AI, models that can churn out pseudo-original text, images, videos, and other content from simple prompts. Here at Gizmodo’s holiday workshop, we’ve already harnessed tools like DALL-E and ChatGPT to write entire articles, compose sci-fi stories and dream up Seinfeldian nightmares. But with Christmas around the corner, can AI help with some more practical tasks, and knock out all the Christmas planning I’ve put off until the last, desperate minute? Will it help my family get in the holiday spirit? Can AI save Christmas?



We’re about to find out. In ten festive chapters, I’ve laid out all the ways I asked ChatGPT to help me ring in the Yuletide season. Santa AI brought me a few miracles here, but in other cases, the results weren’t so hot. Uncanny at best.



I’m decking the halls with boughs of data processing. Won’t you join me?

