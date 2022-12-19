You’ve probably heard about ChatGPT, OpenAI’s new AI chatbot that seems to be able to spin up essays, poems, Twitter replies, and short stories at the drop of a hat. We at Gizmodo had heard a lot about how good the program was at writing fiction, so we decided: why not have the robot write us some science fiction? It seemed like an appropriate genre for it to tackle.



The idea for this project was fairly simple: to have the chatbot write a story in the tradition of H.P. Lovecraft, the master of sci-fi horror. Lovecraft is the grandfather of modern science fiction and his talent for turning stories of science and technology into menacing meditations on the nature of reality seemed like a good thing to give the robot a crack at.

From a fairly simple prompt, ChatGPT managed to come up with the story of Sam, a Silicon Valley engineer and entrepreneur who accidentally unleashes an ancient evil while tinkering on several AI products. Sam is then forced to go on a multi-year quest to stop the menace from taking over the world. We decided to call it “The Return of the Crawling Evil,” in honor of H.P.

Disclaimer: the end result of our little experiment was not anything like the works of H.P. Lovecraft. Indeed, the writing is pretty dopey. If anything, it more resembles some B-list sci-fi pulp of prior decades than something that might qualify as serviceable fiction. That said, even if it’s not going to get nominated for any Hugo Awards, it is ultimately fiction that was written via algorithm—which is pretty damn weird and worth checking out.

It should be noted that “Crawling Evil” was truly a collaboration between human and machine. ChatGPT wrote all of the prose, but that prose had to be edited. The chatbot has a habit of repeating itself in an annoying way, which makes reading some of its copy not so fun. Thus, roughly a dozen sentences were shortened, and others had to be taken out entirely. Only one sentence was directly re-written by me, a human, and it has been marked with an asterisk. The chapter names were also written by me, as was the name of the story.

As easy as robo-writing might sound, it should also be noted that using ChatGPT to write this story wasn’t altogether straight forward. For one thing, the robot kept freezing, which would cause it to forget where we were in the story. I would then have to restart my conversation with it, prompting it to remember what had happened so far.

As a result, a lot of the material for “Evil” was created via a diverse series of prompts, then broadly synthesized by me. I would move paragraphs around for coherency’s sake but refrained from making major changes to the words. This was a frustrating and time-consuming process but, admittedly, it still took less time than it would have for me to write my own 3,000 word story.

We also used DALL-E, OpenAI’s image generator, to make illustrations for each chapter. So a robot wrote this story and also illustrated it.

For more details on how the chatbot and I collaborated, check out the last slide, which provides additional notes and context. Other than that though , feel free to click through “The Return of the Crawling Evil” and see what ChatGPT hath wrought.