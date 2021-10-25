A combination bomb cyclone and atmospheric river event has hit California and the rest of the West Coast. The system has brought punishing rain and wind to areas from the Bay Area to Seattle.



To say it marks a sea change in conditions would be an understatement. The West has gone from record drought to record rainfall in the blink of an eye. While potent, the storm is unlikely to solve the West’s water woes. And in fact, the drought means that parched soils and the numerous burn scars left behind by years of searing fires are unable to handle the deluge leading to intense runoff and mudslides.

Still, there’s likely to be some drought improvement in the coming weeks as a result of the storm. Homeowners, communities, and roadworkers may just have to sort out the damage first. This is California’s weather whiplash, in photos.