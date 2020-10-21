What Your Favorite iPod Says About You

Scroll-Wheel iPod

Image : Etsy

The first iPod was a monster, and owning one meant you were an Apple die-hard, especially during Apple’s slow revival. The Firewire port alone was enough to keep all but the most loyal of Apple fans away, and the fact that it didn’t work on Windows meant you were probably in design, photography, or video production way back in Y2K. This is the ultimate Gen-X device: clunky, angry, and contrarian.

Fun fact: Someone is selling this gross iPod on Etsy for $2,999. I seriously doubt it’s worth that much.