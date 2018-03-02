Blustery days like today are a good reminder that when the power goes out and you’re at home in the dark, the loneliness creeps in fast. And when you’re lonely, nothing makes you feel better (and worse) than Logging On.



Sure, you’re not with your friends seeing Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville on Broadway, but you’re checking in, and looking at some funny memes to pass the time. That has to count for something, right?

But what happens when it gets down to the nitty gritty and you can’t...Get Online?

Did you walk two miles from your weird Aunt’s house in the middle of nowhere so you could get a signal (and Tinder of course).

Maybe you asked to borrow a stranger’s phone because yours was dead and you had a really funny tweet that needed to be sent, like NOW.

Or have you started collecting Optimum logins so that when you pass a hotspot and you’re out of data you can jump on for a few brief moments of connectedness?

So, how badly have you craved the net?