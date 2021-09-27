Mason Alexander Park and Tamara Tunie as Gren and Ana

Played by non-binary actor Mason Alexander Park in the adaptation (with Gren also using they/them pronouns), in the original anime they were a former soldier alongside Vicious before they were imprisoned as a spy after the Titan War, a conflict on the Martian moon. They eventually became a musician and played saxophone at the Rester House, a bar on Calisto, but in the live-action series they’re described as the right-hand person to Ana, the owner of the “h ottest underground bluesy jazz club on Mars.” Interesting trivia: Park also has a major role in Netflix’s The Sandman as Desire debuting in 2022.

Ana, described as a mother figure to Spike by Netflix, doesn’t have a direct parallel in the anime—outside of Annie, a convenience store owner on Mars with former ties to Spike and the Red Dragon as an informant.