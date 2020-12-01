Why Did I Hoard This Shit?

Photo : Tom McKay/Gizmodo

Refresh Week Refresh Week This week, we're purging the old, cleaning out the trash, and looking ahead to the new and the better. Prev Next View All

If you’re anything at all like me—and God, I hope you’re not—you never throw anything that uses electricity out, and have developed an elaborate series of dubious justifications to explain why it is actually perfectly rational. Maybe, after all, you’ll need that USB-A to RCA converter cable in the future, or you’ll use that five year old power supply to build a media box, or you’ll suddenly need that power brick to power some kind of long-forgotten device (you’re not sure which, but are sure it will one day suddenly become extremely important). Perhaps those old laptops you’re never going to sell are worth money! Or maybe, just maybe, you’re just procrastinating lugging that shit to an electronic waste facility.

My avaricious grip on each and every electronic device is now kicking me in the ass, as I’m in the middle of a move to a new apartment and this stuff is scattered all over my goddamn house. It is everywhere and my fiancé hates it. In the spirit of Refresh Week, join me in pondering why the hell I hoarded this shit in the first place before I visit the shredder.