A woman with a history of sleepwalking claims a recent bad dream led to real-life nightmare.



Recently engaged Jenna Evans, 29, said in a Facebook post last week that in the throes of a dream about “a very sketchy situation involving a high speed train and bad guys,” she managed to do in real life what she’d imagined in her sleep: she swallowed her 2.4-carat diamond engagement ring. When she awoke Wednesday and felt for the ring on her hand, she said, it wasn’t there.

Advertisement

“When I woke up and it was not on my hand, I knew exactly where it was,” Evans told KGTV. “It was in my stomach.”

Evans went to urgent care, where X-rays proved that she had, in fact, ingested the diamond ring as she suspected. They also showed that it had made its way through her stomach to her intestines. Evans wrote on Facebook that after contacting a gastroenterologist, doctors determined that “it would be best NOT to let nature take its course,” and she and her fiancé Bob Howell were directed to a specialist.

Advertisement

“At this point, I could definitely feel it in my guts, it was starting to really hurt and make us nervous,” Evans continued. Speaking with NBC’s KNSD in San Diego, Evans said the doctors put her under, performed an upper endoscopy, and “plucked it out.”



Advertisement

Evans told KNSD that she has a history of sleepwalking and even performing tasks like folding laundry in her sleep but that this incident was the first in which she’d eaten while sleeping. Evans, who seems remarkably good-natured about her diamond ring-swallowing ordeal, also said that hopefully she “won’t do anything ridiculous” between now and when she’s set to be married in May.

“Luckily my dress is big enough, I don’t think I can swallow that,” she said. “But, you know, it remains to be seen.”