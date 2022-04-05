After a few years of covid-19 pushing conventions online, 2022's con season is off to a strange start, as fans head out with their finest geeky masks and their best in costuming. This past weekend’s WonderCon was no exception, bringing everyone from comic book heroes to the stars of Trek and Wars out in force at the Anaheim Convention Center. Check out a few highlights below!
Gamora Strikes a Pose
Moon Knight Gets a Friend
Warhammer 40,000's Sister of Battle Defends Herself
Guns Out
Demon Slayer’s Mitsuri Kanroji
Nightwing? Moon Knight? NightKnight?
Two Spiders, a Sorcerer, and an Incredible
Kingdom Heart’s Axel and Terra
Master Chief’s New Hobby (Featuring a Peculiar Pickle)
Deadpool and Raven Team Up
The Scarlet Spider Strikes
Lord of the Rings’ Eowyn Rides for Ruin
Mr. Negative Masks Up
Scarlet Witch, Ready for a Multiverse of Madness
Obi-Wan, Ahsoka, and Satine’s New Jawa Friend
Kingdom Heart’s Sora Stops for a Chat
Indiana Jones, Nathan Drake, and a Green Lantern Trade Stories
Deadpool Photobombs the DC Multiverse
A Crown of Horns
Obi-Wan and Anakin Find Some Competition
Star Trek Officers Always Come Prepared
Tron Legacy Cosplay? In 2022? It’s More Likely Than You’d Think
He’s a Really Good Lawyer
Into the LokiVerse
Does a Puppet Need Their Own Con Ticket?
Cable Picked a Year to Teleport Back To
Jubilee’s Ready for the Fireworks
By the Hoary Hosts of Hoggoth, it’s Doctor Strange!
Face it Tiger... This Might Not be the Jackpot You Thought It Was
Spideys, Presumably Discussing How their Webshooters Work
Violet Parr’s Ready to Be Seen
Too Many Spiders to Point At
The Web of Fate’s Finest Spiders
The Lil’est Mando
Get Ready to See This Pose at Every Comic Con This Year
