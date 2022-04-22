It’s Earth Day! Here at Earther, we’ve been absolutely inundated with press releases announcing that every corporation under the Sun is doing something ~*~special~*~ to mark the occasion. There’s no question that this holiday, which started from radical beginnings, has largely become the purview of greenwashing and PR spin.
But some companies really have some balls in the ways they choose to “celebrate.” Big polluters, plastic wasters, dark money launderers—it seems that there’s no barrier in getting into the corporate Earth Day game these days. Here’s some of our favorite irony-laden, hypocritical, and just plain weird corporate campaigns.