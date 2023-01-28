Here Are Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants This Year

Yelp's 2023 top restaurant list is out, and it's based on popularity and user ratings.

Nikki Main
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell / Staff (Getty Images)

Yelp released this year’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants list according to user’s ratings. We’re not going to lie—we’re a little shocked one city near and dear to us didn’t have a single restaurant on this list. (ahem, New York City). Click through for some dining out inspo or to see if there are any restaurants near you that made the cut!

1. Broken Mouth | Lee’s Homestyle - Los Angeles, California

Image: Yelp/Broken Mouth | Lee’s Homestyle

Popular dishes: Shrimp plate in a Kahuku-style garlic butter with purple rice and Korean greens and Spam Musubi (purple rice wrapped in sushi-style seaweed)

2. Kaaloa’s Super Js Authentic Hawaiian - Captain Cook, Hawaii

Photo: Yelp/Kaaloa’s Super Js Authentic Hawaiian

Popular dishes: Chicken or Pork Lau Lau are crowd favorites at this hidden gem

3. Archibalds Village Bakery - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Photo: Yelp/Archibalds Village Bakery

Popular dishes: Blueberry scone with a lemon glaze

4. Beyer Deli - San Diego, California

Photo: Yelp/Beyer Deli

Popular dishes: This deli boasts favorites including the spicy Raging Bull sandwich (roast beef with chiles and provolone cheese) and the Hot and Delicious (turkey, avocado, and bacon) sandwich

5. Adela’s Country Eatery - Kaneohe, Oahu, Hawaii

Photo: Yelp/Adela’s Country Eatery

Popular dishes: Braised Short Ribs, Taro Pasta, and Pork Belly

6. Sunbliss Cafe - Anaheim, California

Photo: Yelp/Sunbliss Cafe

Popular Dishes: Sunbliss Açai Bowl, Peanut Butter Bliss Bowl, Ocean (smoothie) Bowl, and Classic Avocado Toast

7. The Nook Cajun Cafe - Norco, California

Photo: Yelp/The Nook Cajun Cafe

Popular Dishes: Spicy Garlic Cajun Shrimp

8. Tumerico - Tucson, Arizona

Photo: Yelp/Tumerico

Popular Dishes: Cuban Tacos, Tamale Plates, and Huevos Rancheros

9. Selam Ethiopian and Eritrean Cuisine - Orlando, Florida

Photo: Yelp/Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine

Popular Dishes: Selam Veggie Special, Lentil Samosa, Baklava

10. Sababa Falafel Shop - Garden Grove, California

Photo: Yelp/Sababa Falafel Shop

Popular Dishes: Falafel Sandwich, Chicken Pita, Peach Crumble

11. Chellas Arepa Kitchen - Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Photo: Yelp/Chellas Arepa Kitchen

Popular Dishes: Lomo Arepa, Pernil Arepa, and Grilled Steak Bowl

12. Appu’s Cafe - Long Beach, California

Photo: Yelp/Appu’s Cafe

Popular Dishes: Soups are the most popular dishes offering Vegan Samosa Chat, and Vegan Mushroom or Vegan Yellow Lentil soup

13. Little France Coffee & Bakery - Mission Viejo, California

Photo: Yelp/Little France Coffee & Bakery

Popular Dishes: Chocolate Croissant, Croque Madame, and Avocado Toast

14. Gigi’s Cafe - Burlingame, California

Photo: Yelp/Gigi’s Cafe

Popular Dishes: Breakfast Burrito, Egg Salad Sandwich, and BBQ Chicken Sandwich

15. Vietwich - Stafford, Texas

Photo: Yelp/Vietwich

Popular Dishes: Enoki Tofu Sandwich, Banh Mi, and Egg Rolls

16. Crumbville - Houston, Texas

Photo: Yelp/Crumbville

Popular Dishes: Vegan Ginger Snap or Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

17. Ekiben - Baltimore, Maryland

Photo: Yelp/Ekiben

Popular Dishes: Steamed Buns, Thai Chicken Meatballs, and Tofu Nuggets

18. Trust - Santa Ana, California

Photo: Yelp/Trust

Popular Dishes: Skirt Steak and Maple Glazed Pork Chops

19. Arario Midtown - Reno, Nevada

Photo: Yelp/Arario Midtown

Popular Dishes: Bulgogi Bowl, Crab Tofu, and Shrimp Tempura

20. Gonzo! - Carlsbad, California

Photo: Yelp/Gonzo!

Popular Dishes: Gonzo Red Miso Bowl, Tonkotsu Ramen, and Chicken Karaage

21. Uptown Eats - St. Petersburg, Florida

Photo: Yelp/Uptown Eats

Popular Dishes: Gouda & White Cheddar Grits Bowl, Greens N’ Things Bowl

22. 1618 Asian Fusion - Austin, Texas

Photo: Yelp/1618 Asian Fusion

Popular Dishes: Pad Thai, Pineapple Fried Rice, and Duck Skewer

23. BMORE Protein Pub - Long Beach, California

Photo: Yelp/BMORE Protein Pub

Popular Dishes: Cuban 305 sandwich, Godzilla Bowl, and Bianca Bowl

24. Zenaida’s Cafe - Las Vegas, Nevada

Photo: Yelp/Zenaida’s Cafe

Popular Dishes: Eggs Benedict, Smoked Salmon Plate, and Breakfast Burrito

25. Rejas con Crema - Maywood, California

Photo: Yelp/Rejas con Crema

Popular Dishes: Rajas Con Queso, Carne En Su Jugo, and Chicken Mole Enchiladas

26. Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe - Tucson, Arizona

Photo: Yelp/Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe

Popular Dishes: Stuffed Poblanos, Huevos Rancheros, and Green Corn Tamale

27. XOchimilco Mexican Restaurant - Chicago, Illinois

Photo: Yelp/XOchimilco Mexican Restaurant

Popular Dishes: Enchiladas, Carne Asada, and Taquitos

28. Baobab Fare - Detroit, Michigan

Photo: Yelp/Baobab Fare

Popular Dishes: Samaki, Nyumbani, and Kuku

29. Malka - Portland, Oregon


Photo: Yelp/Malka

Popular Dishes: Pork Shoulder, Matzo Ball Khao Soi, and BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

30. Kadence - Orlando, Florida

Photo: Yelp/Kadence

Popular Dishes: Chirashi Bowl, Kappo, and Japanese Breakfast

31. Falafel Inc - Washington, DC

Photo: Yelp/Falafel Inc

Popular Dishes: Falafel Sandwich, Falafel Bowl, and Pita Chips

32. Geno D’s Pizza - Charlotte, North Carolina

Photo: Yelp/Geno D’s Pizza

Popular Dishes: Hot Honey Pizza, Grandma Pie, and Calzones

33. Rice Box Kitchen - Reno, Nevada

Photo: Yelp/Rice Box Kitchen

Popular Dishes: Khao Mun Gai, Shabu Shabu, and Moo Dang Pork

34. Maison Cafe & Market - Dana Point, California

Photo: Yelp/Maison Cafe & Market

Popular Dishes: Dutch Baby, Steak and Eggs, Avocado Toast

35. Baba Kabob - San Diego, California

Photo: Yelp/Baba Kabob

Popular Dishes: Potato Bolani, Mantu, and Chapli Kabob

36. Cafe D’Marie - Davenport, Iowa

Photo: Yelp/Cafe D’Marie

Popular Dishes: Cream of Asparagus Soup, Portobello Mushroom Soup, and Buffalo Chicken Panini

37. Vida - Indianapolis, Indiana

Photo: Yelp/Vida

Popular Dishes: Scallops, Foie Gras, Pork Belly

38. House of Falafel - Farmington Hills, Michigan

Photo: Yelp/House of Falafel

Popular Dishes: Fattoush Salad, Chicken Shawarma, and Crushed Lentil Soup

39. De Babel - Scottsdale, Arizona

Photo: Yelp/De Babel

Popular Dishes: Lamb Tikka, Meat Shawarma, and Chicken Tawook Sandwich

40. Jessica’s Cafe - Plainfield, New Jersey

Photo: Yelp/Jessica’s Cafe

Popular Dishes: Warm Grilled Shrimp, Short Rib Pappardelle, Spaghetti Carbonara

41. Dolce Vita - Oxnard, California

Photo: Yelp/Dolce Vita

Popular Dishes: Turkey Sandwich, Ham Sandwich, and Sicilian Pistachio Gelato

42. Hungry Pants - Orlando, Florida

Photo: Yelp/Hungry Pants

Popular Dishes: Buddha Bowl, Saucy Brussels, Turkey Reuben Sandwich

43. Izzy’s Comfort Kitchen - Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Photo: Yelp/Izzy’s Comfort Kitchen

Popular Dishes: Mama’s Pot Roast, Peach Bourbon BBQ Sandwich, and Grilled Chicken Sandwich

44. OmG Omakase by Gino - Santa Ana, California

Photo: Yelp/OmG Omakase by Gino

Popular Dishes: Uni Pasta, Hokkaido Uni, and Panna Cotta

45. La Condesa Eatery - Reno, Nevada

Photo: Yelp/La Condesa Eatery

Popular Dishes: La Condesa Carbonara, Pork Belly, and Tri Tip Tacos

46. Nonno’s Ristorante - Murrieta, California

Photo: Yelp/Nonno’s Ristorante

Popular Dishes: Lasagna and Fettuccine Mare E Monti

47. burger-chan - Houston, Texas

Photo: Yelp/burger-chan

Popular Dishes: Sweet Sourdough, Loco Moco, and the Roasted Beets Salad

48. Jot India Restaurant - Newport, Kentucky

Photo: Yelp/Jot India Restaurant

Popular Dishes: Chicken Tikka Masala, Saag Paneer, and Chicken Curry

49. Izakaya Tori - Tampa, Florida

Photo: Yelp/Izakaya Tori

Popular Dishes: Chicken Thigh Yakitori, Fried Oysters, and Pork Belly

50. CRUST - Miami, Florida

Photo: Yelp/CRUST

Popular Dishes: Chicken Parmesan, Shrimp Cakes, Seafood Risotto

51. Two Birds Cafe - West Chester, Pennsylvania

Photo: Yelp/Two Birds Cafe

Popular Dishes: Eggs Benedict, Cinnamon Bun, and French Toast

52. Mike’s Red Tacos - San Diego, California

Photo: Yelp/Mike’s Red Tacos

Popular Dishes: Birria Taco, Ramen, Breakfast Burrito

53. North South Grill - Pembroke Pines, Florida

Photo: Yelp/North South Grill

Popular Dishes: Bacon Cheeseburger, Hot South, Steak Mushroom Sub

54. Botto’s BBQ - Portland, Oregon

Photo: Yelp/Botto’s BBQ

Popular Dishes: Pork Belly Burnt Ends, Spicy Mac Parfait, and Pulled Pork

55. Curry Hyuga - Burlingame, California

Photo: Yelp/Curry Hyuga

Popular Dishes: Chicken Katsu Curry, Japanese Curry, and Tonkatsu Curry

56. Sandra’s Next Generation - New Haven, Connecticut

Photo: Yelp/Sandra’s Next Generation

Popular Dishes: Church Plate, Jerk Chicken Rasta Pasta, and Smothered Pork Chop

57. Cocina Madrigal - Phoenix, Arizona

Photo: Yelp/Cocina Madrigal

Popular Dishes: Oaxaca Fundido, Beef Birria Enchiladas, Mesquite Grilled Romaine Salad

58. Sunny Thai - Arlington, Texas

Photo: Yelp/Sunny Thai

Popular Dishes: Pad Thai, Pad Kee Mow, and Pad See Ew

59. Root - Newport, Rhode Island

Photo: Yelp/Root

Popular Dishes: East Bowl, Glow Bowl, and Coconut Bacon BLT

60. The Bao Spot - Las Vegas, Nevada

Photo: Yelp/The Bao Spot

Popular Dishes: Soft Shell Crab, Bao Buns, Pork Belly Bowl

61. Lord Empanada - Monrovia, California

Photo: Yelp/Lord Empanada

Popular Dishes: Apple Pie Empanada and Beef Empanada

62. Fattoush Mediterranean Kitchen - Pantego, Texas

Photo: Yelp/Fattoush Mediterranean Kitchen

Popular Dishes: Chicken Shawarma, Gyro, and Chicken Lemon Soup

63. Balmoral Restaurant - Campton Hills, Illinois

Photo: Yelp/Balmoral Restaurant

Popular Dishes: The True Scotch Egg and Ye Auld Cullen Sink

64. Catullo’s Italian - Jacksonville, Florida

Photo: Yelp/Catullo’s Italian

Popular Dishes: Arancini, Creamy Chicken Pesto, Pear Fiocchi

65. Buena Gente Cuban Bakery - Decatur, Georgia

Photo: Yelp/Buena Gente Cuban Bakery

Popular Dishes: Cuban Sandwich, Beef Empanada, Papa Rellena

66. West Coast Taco Bar - Sacramento, California

Photo: Yelp/West Coast Taco Bar

Popular Dishes: Dirty Diana Tacos, Bitchin Cali Burrito, and Sac Town Fire

67. Bocata Arepa Bar - Glen Allen, Virginia

Photo: Yelp/https://www.yelp.com/biz/bocata-arepa-bar-glen-allen

Popular Dishes: Tres Leches Cake, Arepa Carne Asada, and Arepa Pabellon

68. Sam’s Italian Deli & Market - Fresno, California

Photo: Yelp/Sam’s Italian Deli & Market

Popular Dishes: The New Yorker, Pastrami Sandwich, and Pasta Salad

69. La Cabana - Seattle, Washington

Photo: Yelp/La Cabana

Popular Dishes: Carne Asada, Tamales, and Pastelitos

70. Thanh Do Restaurant - Garden Grove, California

Photo: Yelp/Thanh Do Restaurant

Popular Dishes: Canh Chua, Ca Kho, and Fish Clay Pots

71. Guava Tree Cafe - Albuquerque, New Mexico

Photo: Yelp/Guava Tree Cafe

Popular Dishes: Classic Cubano Sandwich, Pernil Sandwich, and Arepa Pabellon

72. Maui Bread Company - Kihei, Maui, Hawaii

Photo: Yelp/Maui Bread Company

Popular Dishes: Mac Nut, Maui Beef Hot Dogs, and Passion Orange Guava

73. Wellness Sushi - Denver, Colorado

Photo: Yelp/Wellness Sushi

Popular Dishes: Hot Flamingos, Fiery Philly, and Ebi Tempura Roll

74. Chadd’s Bistro - Rochester Hills, Michigan

Photo: Yelp/Chadd’s Bistro

Popular Dishes: Hardcore Joe, Roast Beef Sandwich, Pastrami Surprise

75. Freeman’s Grub & Pub - Greensboro, North Carolina

Photo: Yelp/Freeman’s Grub & Pub

Popular Dishes: Banh Mi Sandwich, Brisket Sandwich, and Poutine

76. The Kitchen Restaurant - Sacramento, California

Photo: Yelp/The Kitchen Restaurant

Popular Dishes: Beef Tenderloin, Foie Gras, and Fresh Maine Lobster

77. Bunbury - Miami, Florida

Photo: Yelp/Bunbury

Popular Dishes: Brie Crocante Plate, Grilled Vacio, and Tablita Malbec Plate

78. Kenko Sushi - Lincoln Park, New Jersey

Photo: Yelp/Kenko Sushi

Popular Dishes: Godzilla, Shrimp Tempura, and Salmon Roll

79. Rossi Rosticceria Deli - Poughkeepsie, New York

Photo: Yelp/Rossi Rosticceria Deli

Popular Dishes: Roast Pork Sandwich and Cannoli

80. Jaguar Sun - Miami, Florida

Photo: Yelp/Jaguar Sun

Popular Dishes: Parker House Rolls, Cacio E Pepe, and Beef Tartare

81. Corazon Taste of Mexico - Brea, California

Photo: Yelp/Corazon Taste of Mexico

Popular Dishes: Shrimp Enchiladas, El Tamal, and Rojas Chicken Enchiladas

82. Twice Removed - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Photo: Yelp/Twice Removed

Popular Dishes: Duck Poutine, Ropa Vieja Poutine, and Conch Fritters

83. YiaYia Greek Kitchen - Torrington, Connecticut

Photo: Yelp/YiaYia Greek Kitchen

Popular Dishes: Yia Yia Chips, Chicken Souvlaki, and Lamb Gyro

84. Taqueria El Amigo - Waltham, Massachusetts

Photo: Yelp/Taqueria El Amigo

Popular Dishes: Tacos Especiales, Carnitas Tacos, and Chicken Tacos

85. Ling’s Asian Cuisine - Omaha, Nebraska

Photo: Yelp/Ling’s Asian Cuisine

Popular Dishes: Fresh Spring Rolls, Pad Thai, Banh Mi Sandwich

86. Ricky’s Hot Chicken - Richardson, Texas

Photo: Yelp/Ricky’s Hot Chicken

Popular Dishes: Birds Nest, Chicken Tenders, and Xtra Hot Sandwich

87. 185 - Poquoson, Virginia

Photo: Yelp/185

Popular Dishes: French Toast, Brisket Omelette, and Avocado Toast

88. Nicholas Anthony’s Family Kitchen - West Orange, New Jersey

Photo: Yelp/Nicholas Anthony’s Family Kitchen

Popular Dishes: Braised Short Ribs, Chicken Angelina, and Zucchini Fritters

89. Fiore Market - South Pasadena, California

Photo: Yelp/Fiore Market

Popular Dishes: Roasted Chicken Sandwich and Short Rib Sandwich

90. Tukro Coffee - Dunedin, Florida

Photo: Yelp/Tukro Coffee

Popular Dishes: Snickerdoodle Latte and Oak Milk Latte

91. Livery - Indianapolis - Indianapolis, Indiana

Photo: Yelp/Livery - Indianapolis

Popular Dishes: Skirt Steak, Churros, and Paella

92. Boxcar Betty’s - Charleston, South Carolina

Photo: Yelp/Boxcar Betty’s

Popular Dishes: Charleston Chicken Sandwich and Boxcar Sandwich

93. La Reforma Brewery - Albuquerque, New Mexico

Photo: Yelp/La Reforma Brewery

Popular Dishes: Carne Asada Tacos, Churros, and Carnitas Quesadilla

94. Hanuman Thai Eatery - Costa Mesa, California

Photo: Yelp/Hanuman Thai Eatery

Popular Dishes: Pad See Ew, Khao Soi, and Pad Thai

95. Il Paesano - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Photo: Yelp/Il Paesano

Popular Dishes: Tiramisu, Truffle Gnocchi, and Grilled Octopus

96. Pitaland - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Photo: Yelp/Pitaland

Popular Dishes: The Lamb Burger and Spinach Pie

97. Silver Fork - Manchester, Vermont

Photo: Yelp/Silver Fork

Popular Dishes: Crab Cake, French Onion Soup, and Lobster Risotto

98. Gumba - Portland, Oregon

Photo: Yelp/Gumba

Popular Dishes: Tagliatelle and Pappardelle Pasta

99. Kiin Di - Austin, Texas

Photo: Yelp/Kiin Di

Popular Dishes: Killer Noodles and Lost Recipe

100. Timmy’s Brown Bag - Placerville, California

Photo: Yelp/Timmy’s Brown Bag

Popular Dishes: Chicken Satay Sandwich and Bahn Mi

