Here Are Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants This Year

Yelp released this year’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants list according to user’s ratings. We’re not going to lie—we’re a little shocked one city near and dear to us didn’t have a single restaurant on this list. (ahem, New York City). Click through for some dining out inspo or to see if there are any restaurants near you that made the cut!
1. Broken Mouth | Lee’s Homestyle - Los Angeles, California
Popular dishes: Shrimp plate in a Kahuku-style garlic butter with purple rice and Korean greens and Spam Musubi (purple rice wrapped in sushi-style seaweed)
2. Kaaloa’s Super Js Authentic Hawaiian - Captain Cook, Hawaii
Popular dishes: Chicken or Pork Lau Lau are crowd favorites at this hidden gem
3. Archibalds Village Bakery - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Popular dishes: Blueberry scone with a lemon glaze
4. Beyer Deli - San Diego, California
Popular dishes: This deli boasts favorites including the spicy Raging Bull sandwich (roast beef with chiles and provolone cheese) and the Hot and Delicious (turkey, avocado, and bacon) sandwich
5. Adela’s Country Eatery - Kaneohe, Oahu, Hawaii
Popular dishes: Braised Short Ribs, Taro Pasta, and Pork Belly
6. Sunbliss Cafe - Anaheim, California
Popular Dishes: Sunbliss Açai Bowl, Peanut Butter Bliss Bowl, Ocean (smoothie) Bowl, and Classic Avocado Toast
7. The Nook Cajun Cafe - Norco, California
Popular Dishes: Spicy Garlic Cajun Shrimp
8. Tumerico - Tucson, Arizona
Popular Dishes: Cuban Tacos, Tamale Plates, and Huevos Rancheros
9. Selam Ethiopian and Eritrean Cuisine - Orlando, Florida
Popular Dishes: Selam Veggie Special, Lentil Samosa, Baklava
10. Sababa Falafel Shop - Garden Grove, California
Popular Dishes: Falafel Sandwich, Chicken Pita, Peach Crumble
11. Chellas Arepa Kitchen - Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Popular Dishes: Lomo Arepa, Pernil Arepa, and Grilled Steak Bowl
12. Appu’s Cafe - Long Beach, California
Popular Dishes: Soups are the most popular dishes offering Vegan Samosa Chat, and Vegan Mushroom or Vegan Yellow Lentil soup
13. Little France Coffee & Bakery - Mission Viejo, California
Popular Dishes: Chocolate Croissant, Croque Madame, and Avocado Toast
14. Gigi’s Cafe - Burlingame, California
Popular Dishes: Breakfast Burrito, Egg Salad Sandwich, and BBQ Chicken Sandwich
15. Vietwich - Stafford, Texas
Popular Dishes: Enoki Tofu Sandwich, Banh Mi, and Egg Rolls
16. Crumbville - Houston, Texas
Popular Dishes: Vegan Ginger Snap or Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
17. Ekiben - Baltimore, Maryland
Popular Dishes: Steamed Buns, Thai Chicken Meatballs, and Tofu Nuggets
18. Trust - Santa Ana, California
Popular Dishes: Skirt Steak and Maple Glazed Pork Chops
19. Arario Midtown - Reno, Nevada
Popular Dishes: Bulgogi Bowl, Crab Tofu, and Shrimp Tempura
20. Gonzo! - Carlsbad, California
Popular Dishes: Gonzo Red Miso Bowl, Tonkotsu Ramen, and Chicken Karaage
21. Uptown Eats - St. Petersburg, Florida
Popular Dishes: Gouda & White Cheddar Grits Bowl, Greens N’ Things Bowl
22. 1618 Asian Fusion - Austin, Texas
Popular Dishes: Pad Thai, Pineapple Fried Rice, and Duck Skewer
23. BMORE Protein Pub - Long Beach, California
Popular Dishes: Cuban 305 sandwich, Godzilla Bowl, and Bianca Bowl
24. Zenaida’s Cafe - Las Vegas, Nevada
Popular Dishes: Eggs Benedict, Smoked Salmon Plate, and Breakfast Burrito
25. Rejas con Crema - Maywood, California
Popular Dishes: Rajas Con Queso, Carne En Su Jugo, and Chicken Mole Enchiladas
26. Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe - Tucson, Arizona
Popular Dishes: Stuffed Poblanos, Huevos Rancheros, and Green Corn Tamale
27. XOchimilco Mexican Restaurant - Chicago, Illinois
Popular Dishes: Enchiladas, Carne Asada, and Taquitos
28. Baobab Fare - Detroit, Michigan
Popular Dishes: Samaki, Nyumbani, and Kuku
29. Malka - Portland, Oregon
Popular Dishes: Pork Shoulder, Matzo Ball Khao Soi, and BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
30. Kadence - Orlando, Florida
Popular Dishes: Chirashi Bowl, Kappo, and Japanese Breakfast
31. Falafel Inc - Washington, DC
Popular Dishes: Falafel Sandwich, Falafel Bowl, and Pita Chips
32. Geno D’s Pizza - Charlotte, North Carolina
Popular Dishes: Hot Honey Pizza, Grandma Pie, and Calzones
33. Rice Box Kitchen - Reno, Nevada
Popular Dishes: Khao Mun Gai, Shabu Shabu, and Moo Dang Pork
34. Maison Cafe & Market - Dana Point, California
Popular Dishes: Dutch Baby, Steak and Eggs, Avocado Toast
35. Baba Kabob - San Diego, California
Popular Dishes: Potato Bolani, Mantu, and Chapli Kabob
36. Cafe D’Marie - Davenport, Iowa
Popular Dishes: Cream of Asparagus Soup, Portobello Mushroom Soup, and Buffalo Chicken Panini
37. Vida - Indianapolis, Indiana
Popular Dishes: Scallops, Foie Gras, Pork Belly
38. House of Falafel - Farmington Hills, Michigan
Popular Dishes: Fattoush Salad, Chicken Shawarma, and Crushed Lentil Soup
39. De Babel - Scottsdale, Arizona
Popular Dishes: Lamb Tikka, Meat Shawarma, and Chicken Tawook Sandwich
40. Jessica’s Cafe - Plainfield, New Jersey
Popular Dishes: Warm Grilled Shrimp, Short Rib Pappardelle, Spaghetti Carbonara
41. Dolce Vita - Oxnard, California
Popular Dishes: Turkey Sandwich, Ham Sandwich, and Sicilian Pistachio Gelato
42. Hungry Pants - Orlando, Florida
Popular Dishes: Buddha Bowl, Saucy Brussels, Turkey Reuben Sandwich
43. Izzy’s Comfort Kitchen - Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
Popular Dishes: Mama’s Pot Roast, Peach Bourbon BBQ Sandwich, and Grilled Chicken Sandwich
44. OmG Omakase by Gino - Santa Ana, California
Popular Dishes: Uni Pasta, Hokkaido Uni, and Panna Cotta
45. La Condesa Eatery - Reno, Nevada
Popular Dishes: La Condesa Carbonara, Pork Belly, and Tri Tip Tacos
46. Nonno’s Ristorante - Murrieta, California
Popular Dishes: Lasagna and Fettuccine Mare E Monti
47. burger-chan - Houston, Texas
Popular Dishes: Sweet Sourdough, Loco Moco, and the Roasted Beets Salad
48. Jot India Restaurant - Newport, Kentucky
Popular Dishes: Chicken Tikka Masala, Saag Paneer, and Chicken Curry
49. Izakaya Tori - Tampa, Florida
Popular Dishes: Chicken Thigh Yakitori, Fried Oysters, and Pork Belly
50. CRUST - Miami, Florida
Popular Dishes: Chicken Parmesan, Shrimp Cakes, Seafood Risotto
51. Two Birds Cafe - West Chester, Pennsylvania
Popular Dishes: Eggs Benedict, Cinnamon Bun, and French Toast
52. Mike’s Red Tacos - San Diego, California
Popular Dishes: Birria Taco, Ramen, Breakfast Burrito
53. North South Grill - Pembroke Pines, Florida
Popular Dishes: Bacon Cheeseburger, Hot South, Steak Mushroom Sub
54. Botto’s BBQ - Portland, Oregon
Popular Dishes: Pork Belly Burnt Ends, Spicy Mac Parfait, and Pulled Pork
55. Curry Hyuga - Burlingame, California
Popular Dishes: Chicken Katsu Curry, Japanese Curry, and Tonkatsu Curry
56. Sandra’s Next Generation - New Haven, Connecticut
Popular Dishes: Church Plate, Jerk Chicken Rasta Pasta, and Smothered Pork Chop
57. Cocina Madrigal - Phoenix, Arizona
Popular Dishes: Oaxaca Fundido, Beef Birria Enchiladas, Mesquite Grilled Romaine Salad
58. Sunny Thai - Arlington, Texas
Popular Dishes: Pad Thai, Pad Kee Mow, and Pad See Ew
59. Root - Newport, Rhode Island
Popular Dishes: East Bowl, Glow Bowl, and Coconut Bacon BLT
60. The Bao Spot - Las Vegas, Nevada
Popular Dishes: Soft Shell Crab, Bao Buns, Pork Belly Bowl
61. Lord Empanada - Monrovia, California
Popular Dishes: Apple Pie Empanada and Beef Empanada
62. Fattoush Mediterranean Kitchen - Pantego, Texas
Popular Dishes: Chicken Shawarma, Gyro, and Chicken Lemon Soup
63. Balmoral Restaurant - Campton Hills, Illinois
Popular Dishes: The True Scotch Egg and Ye Auld Cullen Sink
64. Catullo’s Italian - Jacksonville, Florida
Popular Dishes: Arancini, Creamy Chicken Pesto, Pear Fiocchi
65. Buena Gente Cuban Bakery - Decatur, Georgia
Popular Dishes: Cuban Sandwich, Beef Empanada, Papa Rellena
66. West Coast Taco Bar - Sacramento, California
Popular Dishes: Dirty Diana Tacos, Bitchin Cali Burrito, and Sac Town Fire
67. Bocata Arepa Bar - Glen Allen, Virginia
Popular Dishes: Tres Leches Cake, Arepa Carne Asada, and Arepa Pabellon
68. Sam’s Italian Deli & Market - Fresno, California
Popular Dishes: The New Yorker, Pastrami Sandwich, and Pasta Salad
69. La Cabana - Seattle, Washington
Popular Dishes: Carne Asada, Tamales, and Pastelitos
70. Thanh Do Restaurant - Garden Grove, California
Popular Dishes: Canh Chua, Ca Kho, and Fish Clay Pots
71. Guava Tree Cafe - Albuquerque, New Mexico
Popular Dishes: Classic Cubano Sandwich, Pernil Sandwich, and Arepa Pabellon
72. Maui Bread Company - Kihei, Maui, Hawaii
Popular Dishes: Mac Nut, Maui Beef Hot Dogs, and Passion Orange Guava
73. Wellness Sushi - Denver, Colorado
Popular Dishes: Hot Flamingos, Fiery Philly, and Ebi Tempura Roll
74. Chadd’s Bistro - Rochester Hills, Michigan
Popular Dishes: Hardcore Joe, Roast Beef Sandwich, Pastrami Surprise
75. Freeman’s Grub & Pub - Greensboro, North Carolina
Popular Dishes: Banh Mi Sandwich, Brisket Sandwich, and Poutine
76. The Kitchen Restaurant - Sacramento, California
Popular Dishes: Beef Tenderloin, Foie Gras, and Fresh Maine Lobster
77. Bunbury - Miami, Florida
Popular Dishes: Brie Crocante Plate, Grilled Vacio, and Tablita Malbec Plate
78. Kenko Sushi - Lincoln Park, New Jersey
Popular Dishes: Godzilla, Shrimp Tempura, and Salmon Roll
79. Rossi Rosticceria Deli - Poughkeepsie, New York
Popular Dishes: Roast Pork Sandwich and Cannoli
80. Jaguar Sun - Miami, Florida
Popular Dishes: Parker House Rolls, Cacio E Pepe, and Beef Tartare
81. Corazon Taste of Mexico - Brea, California
Popular Dishes: Shrimp Enchiladas, El Tamal, and Rojas Chicken Enchiladas
82. Twice Removed - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Popular Dishes: Duck Poutine, Ropa Vieja Poutine, and Conch Fritters
83. YiaYia Greek Kitchen - Torrington, Connecticut
Popular Dishes: Yia Yia Chips, Chicken Souvlaki, and Lamb Gyro
84. Taqueria El Amigo - Waltham, Massachusetts
Popular Dishes: Tacos Especiales, Carnitas Tacos, and Chicken Tacos
85. Ling’s Asian Cuisine - Omaha, Nebraska
Popular Dishes: Fresh Spring Rolls, Pad Thai, Banh Mi Sandwich
86. Ricky’s Hot Chicken - Richardson, Texas
Popular Dishes: Birds Nest, Chicken Tenders, and Xtra Hot Sandwich
87. 185 - Poquoson, Virginia
Popular Dishes: French Toast, Brisket Omelette, and Avocado Toast
88. Nicholas Anthony’s Family Kitchen - West Orange, New Jersey
Popular Dishes: Braised Short Ribs, Chicken Angelina, and Zucchini Fritters
89. Fiore Market - South Pasadena, California
Popular Dishes: Roasted Chicken Sandwich and Short Rib Sandwich
90. Tukro Coffee - Dunedin, Florida
Popular Dishes: Snickerdoodle Latte and Oak Milk Latte
91. Livery - Indianapolis - Indianapolis, Indiana
Popular Dishes: Skirt Steak, Churros, and Paella
92. Boxcar Betty’s - Charleston, South Carolina
Popular Dishes: Charleston Chicken Sandwich and Boxcar Sandwich
93. La Reforma Brewery - Albuquerque, New Mexico
Popular Dishes: Carne Asada Tacos, Churros, and Carnitas Quesadilla
94. Hanuman Thai Eatery - Costa Mesa, California
Popular Dishes: Pad See Ew, Khao Soi, and Pad Thai
95. Il Paesano - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Popular Dishes: Tiramisu, Truffle Gnocchi, and Grilled Octopus
96. Pitaland - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Popular Dishes: The Lamb Burger and Spinach Pie
97. Silver Fork - Manchester, Vermont
Popular Dishes: Crab Cake, French Onion Soup, and Lobster Risotto
98. Gumba - Portland, Oregon
Popular Dishes: Tagliatelle and Pappardelle Pasta
99. Kiin Di - Austin, Texas
Popular Dishes: Killer Noodles and Lost Recipe
100. Timmy’s Brown Bag - Placerville, California
Popular Dishes: Chicken Satay Sandwich and Bahn Mi
