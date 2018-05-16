Image: Hulu

We all have at least one show that we watched as a mistake. Either you were drunk, optimistic, or just curious to see what the dude from college was up to. Whatever your reason, you watched one damn episode and the show has stalked you around Hulu ever since. Now the company is finally fixing it.



In a blog post today, Hulu VP of Product Richard Irving outlined some new changes to how a customer’s Hulu experience works, and the best new feature is, by far, the ability to FINALLY remove shows from your watch history. Which means maybe Hulu will stop suggesting I pick up ABC’s Inhumans where I left off... in the pilot.

Screenshots provided by Hulu suggest removing shows from your watch history will be as easy as click a button on the show’s page. Then Hulu will stop asking you to keep watching and it will stop suggesting shows just like it. So if, say, your roommate binged all of Vanderpump Rules on your profile, you won’t be haunted by the specters of reality shows past anymore.

In addition to being able to edit your Watch History, Hulu has also introduced a “Stop Suggesting” feature which will allow you to remove programs from Hulu’s suggestion algorithm. Useful if you watch the show on another app, or simply have no desire to watch what’s being suggested in the first place.

Both of these features now, crucially, set Hulu apart from its competitors, particularly Netflix, which has still suggested shows to me that’d I’ve given the thumbs down to, and which insists I’d love back seasons of Supergirl, a show I watch live.

Image: Hulu

The company is also improving its Live TV function. Last week, Hulu announced a proper live TV timeline was coming to the app on Apple TV, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and 1st and 2nd generation Amazon Fire TVs.

Image: Hulu

This week, it announced that the timeline is coming to Android and iOS devices within the next week. A timeline is a crucial feature if you’re coming from traditional cable TV. It’s a natural way to browse what to watch by what’s on or coming on in the next few minutes rather than by what some algorithm thinks you should watch. Hulu adding it to most of its platforms makes it a much more viable alternative to great cordcutter offerings like Sony’s PSVue.



Finally, Hulu said today that its making Live TV available on Chromecast and via HDMI out from the iPhone, both useful additions—particularly if you travel a lot.

So if you’ve found Hulu’s Live TV to obnoxious to navigate in the past it might be time to revisit it.

