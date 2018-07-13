YouTube got a lot of crap earlier this week when its budding cable TV substitute, YouTube TV, went down during England and Croatia’s World Cup semi-final match.

At 3pm ET, YouTube acknowledged the screw-up, saying “the timing is horrible but we’re working to be up and running again ASAP!” Fans predictably lost their shit, and even an hour later, after YouTube said it had things back up and running, many fans—apparently living in some bizarro fantasy world—earnestly demanded actual refunds. Unlikely!!

To our surprise, however, that’s sort of what YouTube is doing.

The Google-owned video service, apparently eager to make amends, sent out an email to subscribers offering a free week, Variety reports. “We’re really sorry for the recent YouTube TV outage,” the email reportedly said. “To help make this right, we’d like to give you a week of free service.”

Well then! Enjoy your small victory, England fans. Sadly, it’s the only one you’re going to get.

