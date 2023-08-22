The Space Fashions of Zack Snyder's Netflix Saga Rebel Moon

The trailer for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire dropped today giving us our first look at the upcoming Netflix space odyssey.

Just from the teaser alone, there’s a full gamut of looks on the ensemble—particularly star Sofia Boutella, whose character, Kora, was once a blaster- armed member of the Imperium army, and later becomes a defector in hiding. With our first glimpses of the movie’s costuming for the Mother World, the h arvest planet, and the snowy frontiers of space, the original looks are giving Warhammer 40K space army meets Mad Max: Fury Road scavenger chic.

Recently at a presentation for the film, io9 got a look up close at some of the costumes featured in the movie.

