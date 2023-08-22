The Space Fashions of Zack Snyder's Netflix Saga Rebel Moon

Movies

The Space Fashions of Zack Snyder's Netflix Saga Rebel Moon

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire drops on Netflix December 22; it promises sci-fi action and fierce fashion.

By
Sabina Graves
Military Imperium Army Rebel Moon
Image: Netflix

The trailer for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire dropped today giving us our first look at the upcoming Netflix space odyssey.

Just from the teaser alone, there’s a full gamut of looks on the ensemble—particularly star Sofia Boutella, whose character, Kora, was once a blaster-armed member of the Imperium army, and later becomes a defector in hiding. With our first glimpses of the movie’s costuming for the Mother World, the harvest planet, and the snowy frontiers of space, the original looks are giving Warhammer 40K space army meets Mad Max: Fury Road scavenger chic.

Recently at a presentation for the film, io9 got a look up close at some of the costumes featured in the movie.

Check out the gallery here.

Rebel Moon costumes

Image for article titled The Space Fashions of Zack Snyder&#39;s Netflix Saga Rebel Moon
Image: Netflix

Kora’s billowy cape and action look post-military was a moment.

Rebel Moon costumes

Image for article titled The Space Fashions of Zack Snyder&#39;s Netflix Saga Rebel Moon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

And here it is in person.

Rebel Moon costumes and presentation

Image for article titled The Space Fashions of Zack Snyder&#39;s Netflix Saga Rebel Moon
Image: Netflix

Doona Bae’s wardrobe as Nemesis in action is everything a space goth could only dream of.

Rebel Moon costumes and presentation

Image for article titled The Space Fashions of Zack Snyder&#39;s Netflix Saga Rebel Moon
Image: Netflix

In the trailer we only get a quick glimpse at Charlie Hunnam’s look as Kai. The hood is a statement, it’s definitely very inconspicuous.

Rebel Moon costumes and presentation

Image for article titled The Space Fashions of Zack Snyder&#39;s Netflix Saga Rebel Moon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Here’s some of the ensemble looks in person with better lighting. We didn’t get a look at Michiel Huisman’s Gunner in this trailer, which makes me wonder if he’s more prominent in part two of Snyder’s film series.

Rebel Moon costumes and presentation

Image for article titled The Space Fashions of Zack Snyder&#39;s Netflix Saga Rebel Moon
Image: Netflix

The best look we got of Ed Skrien as Admiral (not-so) Noble was shirtless.

Rebel Moon costumes and presentation

Image for article titled The Space Fashions of Zack Snyder&#39;s Netflix Saga Rebel Moon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Here’s his military regalia along with a look at a priest costume.

Rebel Moon costumes and presentation

Image for article titled The Space Fashions of Zack Snyder&#39;s Netflix Saga Rebel Moon
Image: Netflix

Special shout-out to Corey Stoll’s braided beard beads!

Rebel Moon costumes and presentation

Image for article titled The Space Fashions of Zack Snyder&#39;s Netflix Saga Rebel Moon
Image: Netflix

Djimon Hounsou in a flashback—we presume from before his character’s defection. That armor is epic.

Rebel Moon costumes

Image for article titled The Space Fashions of Zack Snyder&#39;s Netflix Saga Rebel Moon
Image: Netflix

These feathered funeral fits are solemnly serving.

Rebel Moon costumes

Image for article titled The Space Fashions of Zack Snyder&#39;s Netflix Saga Rebel Moon
Image: Netflix

Even in death, a sick serve.

Rebel Moon costumes

Image for article titled The Space Fashions of Zack Snyder&#39;s Netflix Saga Rebel Moon
Image: Netflix

In just one shot, you know this questionable royal lives for the drama.

Rebel Moon costumes

Image for article titled The Space Fashions of Zack Snyder&#39;s Netflix Saga Rebel Moon
Image: Netflix

I feel he is the drama, with this fancy fascist aesthetic. The vibes are imprisoned symphony.

Rebel Moon costumes

Image for article titled The Space Fashions of Zack Snyder&#39;s Netflix Saga Rebel Moon
Image: Netflix

See? These bagged heads scream imprisoned fascist fashion.

Rebel Moon costumes

Image for article titled The Space Fashions of Zack Snyder&#39;s Netflix Saga Rebel Moon
Image: Netflix

Juxtaposed with a flower-crowned robot of peace, we’re in for this wild ride just based off looks alone.

