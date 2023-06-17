AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER | Water, Earth, Fire, Air | Netflix

Netflix has been promising that the live-action Avatar would be “coming soon” for awhile now. Having built out the cast for season one, the streamer debuted first looks for Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), Zuko (Dallas Liu), and Sokka (Ian Ousley). The eight-episode first season will cover season one of Nickelodeon’s anime series, wherein Aang is the only person who can master all four elements of water, fire, earth, and air. Beyond the cast photos, Netflix offered a title treatment for the series, which shows the symbols for the four elements and nothing else.

Avatar: The Last Airbender comes to Netflix sometime in 2024.