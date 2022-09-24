Oh snap! T his first clip from Wednesday has us very excited for Tim Burton’s upcoming Netflix series, revealing his long- awaited take on The Addams Family. The show will follow Wedneday (Jenna Ortega) on her own mysterious journey as a student and proper goth sleuth at Nevermore Academy as supernatural occurences begin to haunt the school’s grounds.

Netflix has released a scene from Wednesday, giving us our best look yet at Ortega’s take on the character:

Ortega has been building quite the scream queen resume with Scream 5 and X, and her sardonic and sadistic Wednesday is giving off some serious Gen Z meets Poe antihero vibes— complete with a typewriter and Chavela Vargas’ “ La Llorona” on scratchy vinyl. I, for one, feel seen. We’re game for whatever devious plot Wednesday has up her sleeve come November when this surprisingly not- Halloween release finally arrives. ( It’s okay though, because with the Addams F amily every day is Halloween.)



Along with Ortega, Wednesday stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, and Christina Ricci.

All episodes of Wednesday will stream November 23 on Netflix.

