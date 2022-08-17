Netflix has released the first full-length trailer for Wednesday, the new series directed by Tim Burton that follows the eldest Addams Family child as she attempts to find her way in her new school. Jenna Ortega takes on the lead role, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia ), Luis Guzmán (Gomez ), and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley ).

Wednesday Addams | Official Teaser | Netflix

As Wednesday tortures her brother’s bullies by releasing piranhas into a swimming pool, it’s clear that she’s not long for the brightly- lit, effervescent, sunny Nancy R ea gan High School. The trailer quickly introduces Wednesday to Nevermore Academy, where we get a look at some of the destruction that she’s going to be a part of.



As is the nature of a teaser like this , we don’t get much of the plot (a constant refrain of mine, a complaint I will lodge forever), but the PR says that “The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.”

Alfred Gough and Milles Millar are the showrunners and writers, while Tim Burton will direct. Christina Ricci, who established the role in the original film, will also be in the series as a different character. Gwendoline Christie is also part of the cast. Wednesday hits Netflix this fall.

