Let the Riccissance continue! After dazzling in Yellowjackets and scene-stealing in The Matrix Resurrections, Christina Ricci has finally joined a project she all but made possible. Ricci has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming Tim Burton series Wednesday, which stars Scream’s Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, a character Ricci shot to cult status with her big-screen portrayal in the 1990s.

Advertisement

Deadline broke the news of the casting which was then confirmed by Netflix. “Yes, it’s true, the magnificent Christina Ricci is joining the cast of the new Wednesday Addams series as an exciting new character snap snap,” the streamer tweeted. There’s no word on who specifically Ricci plays but it’s not Wednesday of course, as Ortega is playing her, nor is it some time-travel older Wednesday. It’s also not Morticia Addams, who is played by Catherine Zeta-Jones. (Luis Guzmán is Gomez if you were wondering.)

The only detail about the role is that, according to Deadline, it’s a series regular that’s basically taking over for Thora Birch, who was cast and had to leave the production due to a personal matter. Ricci isn’t playing the same character but a new one “who is similar to the one originally played by Birch and will replace it on the show.” The trade also reports that Ricci has been filming on the show in Romania for weeks already.

Whomever she’s playing, her involvement takes what was already a very exciting show and gives it a whole new level of legitimacy. And that’s after we already heard the series was being directed by none other than Tim Burton. Ricci played the character in both 1991's The Addams Family and 1993's Addams Family Values. And though the Addams have returned a few times since, most notably in the popular animated films, fans have long held Ricci’s performance in their hearts. Her reunion with the Sleepy Hollow director to help tell the story of Wednesday solving crimes while away at school could really be something special.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.