The Addams Family Character Posters Are Here!

The Addams Family 2 character posters are here! From the looks of it, the entire family is on vacation.



In addition to the characters, the voice actors are on display as well. The cast is super stacked with A-list stars like Oscar Isaac (Gomez Addams), Nick Kroll (Uncle Fester), Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams), Javon Walton (Pugsley), Chloe Grace Moretz (Wednesday Addams), Bette Midler (Granny), and Snoop Dogg as Cousin It.

The team of Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon, and Laura Brousseau will direct t he Addams Family 2. Danielle Sterling and Alison O’Brien are producing, with Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman, Cassidy Lange, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth acting as executive producers. Dan Hernadez and Benji Samit (Pokemon: Detective Pikachu) wrote the second Addams Family film script.

Charles Addams created the beloved Addams Family. The characters and their spooky hijinks spanned film and television with two live-action films and several television adaptations. Following the first animated film’s success of $203 million box office on a $24 million budget, the sequel will have the family trying to bond on a beach vacation. Here is the full synopsis of The Addams Family 2:

“W e find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?”



The Addams Family 2 is out in October, kicking off the Halloween season. Check out the new character posters below.



