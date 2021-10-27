Hard Luck Woman (Episode 24)

If the actual finale of the series—the two-parter “The Real Folk Blues”—is a sendoff to Spike and Jet, this penultimate episode about the dissolution of the Bebop team as we’ve come to know them across the series is important for shining the spotlight on Faye and Ed primarily. It’s fitting as a farewell to the team at large as the two characters reckon with their pasts to forge a future beyond their connection as members of the Bebop’s crew, and an equally fittingly bittersweet paean to the show’s embrace of the found family trope. But it’s also another important reminder of Cowboy Bebop’s melancholic heart—and that not all confrontations with your past are necessarily going to play out well for you.



