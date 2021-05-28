10 Disney Villains Who Need Cruella-Style Spin-Off Movies

Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone), Cruella de Vil, if she doesn’t scare you, maybe these other 10 Disney villains will. Image : Disney

Cruella arrives today, Maleficent is two movies deep, and considering how much Disney loves to plunder its own works—is that Gaston show still happening?—this surely won’t be the end of the studio’s stable of villains getting their own moments in the spotlight.

With that in mind, we have some suggestions of which notorious animated antagonists should be the stars of their own live-action movies (or Disney+ series, anything’s possible these days). And we don’t want movies that try to make us feel sympathetic for their bad behavior in whatever movie where they were introduced. We want ‘em at their worst—the more devastatingly evil, the better!