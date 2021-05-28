10 Disney Villains Who Need Cruella-Style Spin-Off Movies

io9MoviesFantasy

10 Disney Villains Who Need Cruella-Style Spin-Off Movies

cherylvis
Cheryl Eddy
7
Save
Alerts
Emma Stone with a black-and-white hairdo as a young Cruella de Vil in Disney's new origin story Cruella.
Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone), Cruella de Vil, if she doesn’t scare you, maybe these other 10 Disney villains will.
Image: Disney

Cruella arrives today, Maleficent is two movies deep, and considering how much Disney loves to plunder its own works—is that Gaston show still happening?—this surely won’t be the end of the studio’s stable of villains getting their own moments in the spotlight.

With that in mind, we have some suggestions of which notorious animated antagonists should be the stars of their own live-action movies (or Disney+ series, anything’s possible these days). And we don’t want movies that try to make us feel sympathetic for their bad behavior in whatever movie where they were introduced. We want ‘em at their worst—the more devastatingly evil, the better!

Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor, here since 2016. Previously SF Bay Guardian newspaper (RIP), SFSU (MA, Cinema Studies), member of the SF Bay Area Film Critics Circle, big fan of horror, metal, and verrry small dogs.

Advertisement

2 / 12

Sid Phillips, Toy Story

Sid Phillips, Toy Story

Nooooooo, not the magnifying glass!
Nooooooo, not the magnifying glass!
Image: Disney

In a world where toys can come to life and presumably feel some degree of pain, there’s nothing scarier than a sadistic kid who delights in meting out excessive punishment to every doll and action figure that crosses his path—especially Woody, the Toy Story series’ gentle, heroic main character, though Buzz Lightyear also takes some serious knocks. With his skull-emblazoned t-shirt and fondness for fires, explosions, limb-ripping, and Pop-Tarts, Sid’s entire essence screams “government watchlist.” Really, he offers the perfect chance for Disney and Pixar to hop on the true-crime bandwagon by digging into this schoolyard torture king’s true heart of darkness.

Advertisement

3 / 12

Chernabog, Fantasia

Chernabog, Fantasia

He’ll swallow your soul!
He’ll swallow your soul!
Image: Disney

Thanks to 1940's Fantasia, specifically the “Night on Bald Mountain” sequence, Disney has a literal demon—complete with his own array of spooky, scary, fancy-dancing underlings!—to anchor what would absolutely be the freakiest movie to ever emerge from the House of Mouse. Nightmares across multiple generations guaranteed!

Advertisement

4 / 12

Madame Medusa, The Rescuers

Madame Medusa, The Rescuers

Illustration for article titled 10 Disney Villains Who Need Cruella-Style Spin-Off Movies
Image: Disney

Consider the evidence: 1) Runs a sleazy pawnshop in New York City. 2) Kidnaps an orphan for the sole purpose of sending the child into a cave deep in the Louisiana bayou to steal a diamond so extravagant it’s known as “The Devil’s Eye.” 3) Keeps crocodiles as pets. 4) Double-crosses her only friend, the dubiously named Mr. Snoops. 5) Has a certain seedy glamour; accessories include false lashes, purple pumps, oversized earrings, and a shotgun. How do we have a Cruella but not a Madame Medusa already?

Advertisement

5 / 12

Tamatoa, Moana

Tamatoa, Moana

Tamatoa puts the pinch on Moana.
Tamatoa puts the pinch on Moana.
Image: Disney

Yes, we specified a live-action spin-off movie or series. And yes, Tamatoa is a giant, greedy crab (who just so happens to share Madame Medusa’s lust for gleaming valuables). But if anyone can figure out a way to bring a hulking sea critter with a golden, bejeweled shell into live-action, it’s the wizards at Disney. Just make sure it’s a musical and that Jemaine Clement returns to do the voice.

Advertisement

6 / 12

Madame Mim, The Sword in the Stone

Madame Mim, The Sword in the Stone

Madame Mim sizes up the strange creature (a transformed Arthur) that just appeared in her fireplace.
Madame Mim sizes up the strange creature (a transformed Arthur) that just appeared in her fireplace.
Image: Disney

Merlin’s nemesis has some nifty powers—shape-shifting, teleportation, changing her size from huge to tiny—and a genuinely bad attitude that makes her character ripe for more explanation. Madame Mim, or “the magnificent, marvelous, mad Madame Mim,” to quote the modest lady herself, is also seen living in an isolated shack in the woods, not unlike the hideaway we see the Scarlet Witch occupying at the end of WandaVision. Sure, they exist in completely different time periods, but who’s to say there’s not some magical crossover potential there?

Advertisement

7 / 12

Oogie Boogie, The Nightmare Before Christmas

Oogie Boogie, The Nightmare Before Christmas

Oogie Boogie prepares to “do his stuff.”
Oogie Boogie prepares to “do his stuff.”
Image: Disney

Seriously, what’s the whole deal with this dude? We may never really be able to know the boogeyman, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions about this... singing, dancing, sentient sack full of creepy crawlies that an origin story could certainly help answer.

Advertisement

8 / 12

Ursula, The Little Mermaid

Ursula, The Little Mermaid

It won’t cost much! Just... your voice!
It won’t cost much! Just... your voice!
Image: Disney

Rob Marshall’s live-action take on the beloved animated film is currently at some stage of (covid-delayed) production—with Melissa McCarthy set to play Ursula, noted Sea Witch and master of body language. If Disney’s previous live-action takes on its beloved animated films are anything to go by, The Little Mermaid will make money hand over fist (fin?) whenever it’s eventually released. Equal parts fabulous and terrifying, Ursula is already a fan-favorite character—so a spinoff feels likely, if not inevitable. The boss is on a roll!

Advertisement

9 / 12

Yzma, The Emperor’s New Groove

Yzma, The Emperor’s New Groove

Best eyelashes in all of Disney?
Best eyelashes in all of Disney?
Image: Disney

The asterisk with this one is that Eartha Kitt, who brought the sorceress, onetime royal adviser, and lover of all things purple to delightfully sinister (and often hilarious) life, passed away in 2008. It would be difficult to recreate Kitt’s iconic voice, much less her incredible charisma and stage presence. However, Yzma is still a character we’d like to learn more about, and if a suitable performer could be found for the role, the results just might be “brilliant.”

Advertisement

10 / 12

King Candy, Wreck-It Ralph

King Candy, Wreck-It Ralph

That ain’t pink, it’s salmon.
That ain’t pink, it’s salmon.
Image: Disney

He rules over Sugar Rush with a not-so-sweet hidden agenda: keeping Vanellope from realizing her true video-game potential because he thinks he should be the main character instead. There’s also that big revelation that the power-mad king isn’t who he’s pretending to be—and what’s more juicy than a royal scandal?

Advertisement

11 / 12

Master Control Program, Tron

Master Control Program, Tron

End of line!
End of line!
Image: Disney

Disney’s been longing to make a third Tron movie forever. Why not a story from the point of view of the first movie’s haughty, computer-dwelling, big-headed big bad chess program gone seriously rogue? Frankly, that’s way more intriguing than anything Jared Leto will be bringing to the table.

What Disney villains would you like to see get their own feature or TV series? Share your favorite baddies in the comments, and tell us why!

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

12 / 12

Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor, here since 2016. Previously SF Bay Guardian newspaper (RIP), SFSU (MA, Cinema Studies), member of the SF Bay Area Film Critics Circle, big fan of horror, metal, and verrry small dogs.

DISCUSSION