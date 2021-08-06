TARDIS Trickery

As previously established, Whittaker’s Doctor shone when confronted with the Daleks, and this year’s New Year’s special “Revolution of the Daleks” was no exception. The Doctor at their best, with her back against the wall in the face of overwhelming force, delivering a plan equal parts destructive and deceptive? It’s great, and the little holographic gloat before blowing the Daleks to smithereens is just delightful.

