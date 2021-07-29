Jodie Whittaker is Doctor no more. Well, she’s actually very Doctor for the next year and a half, but with today’s shock announcement that both she and current showrunner Chris Chibnall will be departing Doctor Who by the end of 2022, we’ve come to the time- honored tradition of dreaming buck wild over who could replace her ( while being completely ignorant of how the BBC, most importantly its budget, actually works).



Ever since the news broke this morning, we’ve asked editors and writers at io9 and Gizmodo to come up with their own hopes and dreams for the 14th Doctor, whether they’re Doctor Who diehards (me, Jill Pantozzi) or Whovian neophytes ( pretty much the rest of the staff, it’s fine, there’s too much TV to watch anyway). What follows is our list, so, I don’t know, do what all good Doctor Who fans do— h arshly judge us and get loud about it in the comments?