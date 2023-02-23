10 Incompetent Movie Ghosts

Creeping out of the grave, oozing ectoplasm, rattling chains, seeking vengeance—ghosts are classified as “terrifying” for a lot of very good reasons. But sometimes, you encounter a movie ghost who’s just, like, really bad at being scary and is therefore incapable of haunting anyone.

In honor of Netflix’s new horror comedy We Have a Ghost, which stars David Harbour as an apparition who can’t speak but still makes the Anthony Mackie-led family that moves into his old home into a) social media superstars and b) government targets (neither of which are good), here are 10 movies featuring undead entities who didn’t get the memo on how to be effective ghosts.