Anthony Mackie Teases His Own Kind of Captain America In New World Order

Mischa Collins’ Harvey Dent arrives in new Gotham Knights footage. Bo-Katan takes control in a look at The Mandalorian season 3. Emma Roberts and Laurence Fishburne team up for a tense new sci-fi thriller. Plus, a new look at Hideaki Anno’s Shin Kamen Rider. Spoilers get!



Nosferatu

Deadline reports Emma Corrin (The Crown) has joined the cast of Robert Egger’s Nosferatu in a currently undisclosed role.

Morning

THR reports Namoi Ackie has joined Laura Dern, Benedict Cumberbatch and Noah Jupe in the cast of Morning, the upcoming film “set in a near future where society has a pill that does away with the need to sleep. With the added help of an artificial sun, there is finally no end to morning daylight, living and work. But as a young generation grows up deprived of the world of sleep, is it time for them to rebel and reclaim their dreams?”

The Astronaut

Meanwhile, Emma Roberts and Laurence Fishburne are attached to star in The Astronaut, a new sci-fi film in which “Roberts plays astronaut Sam Walker, who is found miraculously alive in a punctured capsule floating deep off the coast of the Atlantic Ocean. General William Harris (Fishburne) arranges for her to be placed under intense NASA surveillance in a high security house for rehabilitation and medical testing. When disturbing occurrences begin happening around the property, Walker fears something extraterrestrial has followed her back to Earth.” [Deadline]

Captain America: New World Order

During a new interview with Yahoo!, Anthony Mackie stated his Captain America will be “more humane” than Chris Evan’s “Cap of judgement” in New World Order.

I think with my Cap, he’s not a superhero. He doesn’t have a super serum, so his superpower is his humanity. I think with him, he has to come to the stage with a very different understanding of what it is to be a good guy, or be a bad guy, and what are the decisions that make you toe that line in the way that you do? I just see him as more of a humane Cap, as opposed to a Cap of judgment, where ‘this is right, and this is wrong.’ There are decisions that make you choose right or wrong.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

James Gunn revealed the highly merchandisable creature seen in the new Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 trailer is named “Blurp” on Twitter.

Scream VI

Bloody-Disgusting has thirteen character posters for each member of the Scream VI cast. Click through to see the rest.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves also enjoy their own range of character posters courtesy of Cinemark Theatres.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Thirsty for more? Here are new posters of Donkey Kong, Bowser and Toad in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick stands solemnly at the Eiffel Tower on our final stop of the character poster party.

Children of the Corn

A possessed little girl leads an uprising against adults in the surprisingly restrained, yet allegedly “red band” trailer for the new Children of the Corn remake.

CHILDREN OF THE CORN (2023) Official Red Band Trailer

Shin Kamen Rider

We also have a new trailer for Hideaki Anno’s Shin Kamen Rider, opening March 18 in Japan.

『シン・仮面ライダー』予告

The Mandalorian

Empire Magazine has a new photo of Bo-Katan in the third season of The Mandalorian.

Star Trek: Picard

In conversation with /Film, Levar Burton revealed he found Geordi’s arc in the third season of Picard an “absolutely satisfying” one.

When I play a character, I always begin with who I am and discover those things that we have in common. And I think over time, I’ve been able to infuse more and more of LeVar into Geordi, and there’s been a lot of Geordi that has bled into LeVar. I won’t say that they completely blended, but I’m really familiar with this guy, Geordi La Forge. And the arc that [showrunner Terry Matalas] pitched me was one that was absolutely satisfying. You have to remember, we didn’t think this was ever going to take place. This is like, ‘Wow.’ It’s been a couple of decades since we’ve donned these costumes and played these characters again. And the opportunity to do that with the additional 20 years of growth and development and the richness that we have mined in our personal lives, to be able to bring that to this experience, to these characters in this season of Picard is a pretty rare gift.

Ghosts

Isaac falls into despair when Sam “hits a wall” writing his biography in the synopsis for “Isaac’s Book,” the March 2 episode of Ghosts.

Sam struggles to keep Isaac’s spirits up after she hits a wall trying to publish a biography about him. Also, Trevor and Hetty conspire to keep their relationship hidden and Thor tries to prove to Flower that he can control his anger, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, March 2 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. WRITTEN BY: Josh Malmuth DIRECTED BY: Richie Keen

Gotham Knights

Finally, Harvey Dent enjoys his own promo in a new TV spot for Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights (The CW) “Harvey Dent” Teaser Promo HD

