Every year, the FBI publishes a report on the state of cybercrime in the U.S., based on statistics collected from the previous year. The organization that does the collecting, the bureau’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, or IC3, compiles information on a state-by-state basis, detailing where hacking incidents occurred, how many people were victimized, and how much money was lost or stolen as a result of the incidents. Since we’re about a month out from the FBI’s new report (which will provide stats related to 2022's hacking episodes), we thought we’d do a brief review of what past reports can tell us about where cybercrime is hitting the hardest. Looking at IC3's reports on the years 2020 and 2021, respectively, you can see that there are a number of states that just don’t fair too well when it comes to the ol’ information security. Scroll through to find out which.

