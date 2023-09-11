10 Horror Moves to Stream on Netflix Tonight

THE POPE’S EXORCIST – Official Trailer (HD)

Horror’s had enough exorcism tales to last decades—especially with a new Exorcist movie coming next month—but The Pope’s Exorcist, released earlier this year, has found new life on Netflix for a reason. The story is predictable, but Russell Crowe’s character, who’s based on a real-life exorcist who worked directly for the Vatican, is surprisingly delightful, cracking jokes, tooling around on a Vespa, and calling out the Catholic Church for its flaws while still maintaining faith strong enough to battle demons.