Office buildings in Silicon Valley tend to make other office buildings look surprisingly small and shabby. Now, while there are few people that will say that got FOMO over an office, there is no doubt that Google’s newest campus in Mountain View, California is mighty nice and neat, even as office work itself remains up in the air.



The company officially opened its massive Bay View campus, which has been under construction since 2017, on Tuesday. The Silicon Valley stronghold is the first major campus that Google has developed on its own, and it definitely pulled out all the stops. In a blog post, David Radcliffe, Google’s vice president real estate and workplace services, said the campus was built with the goal of prioritizing “the experience of the people in the building over the exterior form.”

Besides being people-centric, the building also takes the concept of an eco-friendly building to the next level, which is exactly what we need if we’re going to reign in the climate crisis.