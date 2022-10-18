Halloween is the perfect season for horror and thriller movie marathons. But while paranormal or slasher films often dominate our screens, it’s time to give eco-horror a closer look. What could possibly be scarier than nature turning against humankind?

Let’s be honest: Environmental issues are already scary. Global climate change threatens to cause mass extinctions, famine, and wars. But in the films listed here, that existential angst is turned up to 11 when nature fights back, or goes wildly wrong.

Mild spoilers follow for some of these films.

