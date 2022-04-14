Critters 2: The Main Course (1988)

Horror comedy Critters 2 made a past io9 list of “Strangest Science Fiction Movies to Watch This Easter,” with good reason. Not only is it set on Easter, it also shows why you should avoid mistaking Easter eggs for eggs that are incubating insatiably horrid, pocket-sized, chomping-the-privates-of-a-guy-in-an-Easter-bunny-costume alien monsters.



