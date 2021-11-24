Silent Night (2021)

We’ll have a full review of this one next week, but Silent Night starts off like a pretty typical Christmas movie—a family gathers at a country home to celebrate the holiday while trying not to brawl over their various long-simmering quarrels and beefs—until it becomes clear that it’s their last night on Earth as an apocalypse closes in. The ensemble cast includes Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. (In theaters and streaming starting December 3 on AMC+)

