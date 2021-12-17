It’s only been five or six years since the smartwatch evolved into a device that truly delivers what most of us expect from a smart wearable, including features like texting, calling, fitness-tracking, and viewing news alerts and other notifications. But it was a long, long road to get here.



Companies have been trying to smarten up watches for more than 40 years now. It started with a move to digital numeric displays, then was followed by an avalanche of questionable features, unorthodox designs, and functionality that was passed off as smart, but in hindsight, was kind of dumb to try and strap to your wrist. Let’s take a walk down memory lane to remember all the terrible wearables that walked so the Apple Watch could fly.