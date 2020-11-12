12 Sea Creatures That Look Extremely Fake

Comb Jellies

L obate ctenophore (or comb jelly). Image : NOAA

Pffft, nice try, nature. This looks like a violent sneeze I once had during an allergy attack.

The NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research disagrees, saying it’s a lobate ctenophore, also referred to as a comb jelly. R esearchers found it swimming near the Malulu Seamount of the Pacific ocean. These are some of the most ancient creatures on Earth, and probably distantly related (and I mean distantly related) to humans. Other comb jellies with a barely more coherent form are equally unbelievable, like the one shown below.