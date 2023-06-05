It’s here, it’s thin, and it’s got a wider screen. Apple revealed it has a new laptop in store for 2023. It’s another entry in the popular Air line, this time with a 15.3-inch display.



This latest Apple laptop is 11.5 millimeters top to bottom—the “world’s thinnest laptop,” Apple execs claimed in their Monday livestream— and weighs 3.3 pounds, which is nearly half a pound lighter than it’s current 13-inch model. Like its predecessor, it includes an M2 processor, and the company is promising to keep up the exceptional battery life with 18 hours of usage time, depending on how hard it’s used. Apple said the machine should run silent, and based on our experience with other Air products, we’re more likely to believe them.

The new Air will cost $1,299, or $1,199 for education. The 15-inch MacBook Air will be available starting June 13 and is available to order now. The 2022 13-inch Air has been discounted to $1,099 while the 13-inch MacBook Air with M1 now has a starting price at $999 for regular users.

The screen maintains the webcam notch as with last year’s 13-inch edition, which is a noticeable bummer even if the bezels do seem consistently small.

The new laptop includes two Thunderbolt ports supporting an up-to 6K external display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the new laptop includes MagSafe charging. The standard colors are all muted, with a range of grey colors including “ midnight,” “starlight,” “space gray,” and “silver.”

The M2-powered 15-inch Air includes 500 nits of brightness on its screen and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for video calls that’s supposed to work with the three-mic array. For sound, it includes a six-speaker sound system promising some amount of force-cancelling to cut down on harsh noise. Apple added that its newest laptop should include some Dolby Atmos spatial audio support.