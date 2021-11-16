Solar Opposites Holiday Special

Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan’s sci-fi sitcom Solar Opposites will be receiving a holiday special. Somewhat on-brand for the show, we have no idea what the special is going to be about, but the announcement was made through a lavish live-action music video titled “What the Fuck Is Christmas?” as sung by the Earth-hating alien Korvo (voiced by Roiland). There’s some incredible puppetry and some even better eye and mouth animation on a guy wearing a Korvo costume, but the video is age-restricted so you’ll have to go to YouTube to watch it.



Where can I watch the Solar Opposites holiday special?

You won’t have to wait long to watch the Solar Opposites holiday special—it premieres on November 22 on Hulu.