December is traditionally the smallest month when it comes to book releases—people are busy shopping, feasting, celebrating, or going to see violent Santa movies—but there’s still plenty here (magicians, witches, myths, monsters, outer-space dwellers, and more!) to fill your stocking.

The Union by Leah Vernon

In this dystopian tale set 1,000 years in the future—a significantly revised version of the author’s previously self-published Impure—a teen who’s a member of the ruling class begins the question the injustices that fill her world. (December 1)

Augland by Erin Carrougher

In a world where the wealthy occupy augmented bodies and spend their days at theme parks catering to their every desire, a working-class young woman who toils at one of the parks seeks to upend the status quo. (December 6)

The Citadel of Forgotten Myths by Michael Moorcock

This prequel set between the first and second books in the author’s long-running Elric Saga follows estranged emperor Elric’s early journeys with his best friend Moonglum. (December 6)

A Fire Endless by Rebecca Ross

The Elements of Cadence duology concludes as the human and faerie realms battle against the spirit of the North Wind. (December 6)

Flight From the Ages and Other Stories by Derek Künsken

This collection gathers sci-fi novellas and short fiction from the author of The Quantum Magician and The House of Styx. (December 6)

A History of Fear by Luke Dumas

An American studying in Scotland confesses to a murder, then claims that the Devil made him do it. After he dies in prison, a manuscript is discovered that could reveal the eerie truth behind his crime. (December 6)

Homecoming’s Fall by Mark de Jager

In this standalone novel set in the world of the author’s After the War series, “Orec Blackblade, bitter at missing the final battle against the Kinslayer and the death of his comrades, [comes] to the aid of Doctors Catt and Fisher to stop another evil power wreaking havoc across their war-torn land.” (December 6)

The Shattered City by Lisa Maxwell

The Last Magician series concludes with this entry, which finds Esta and Harte nearing the end of their search for all the artifacts needed to prevent a spellbook from wreaking havoc. But there’s still an ancient evil after them, and they’re running out of time to save the world. (December 6)

Where It Rains in Color by Denise Crittendon

A rare beauty on Swazembi, an idyllic planet colonized by people from West Africa, contracts a terrible skin disease—then realizes she has undiscovered powers while searching for a cure. (December 6)

Witcha Gonna Do? By Avery Flynn

After a witch with no powers accidentally curses her family, she must join forces with a “super hot jerk” to save them—and the entire world while she’s at it. (December 6)

Ashes of Man by Christopher Ruocchio

The Sun Eater series continues as Hadrian Marlowe teams up with a witch to escape her enemies—but not before learning the gods their enemies worship are real, with big plans to take over the entire universe. (December 13)

Expect Me Tomorrow by Christopher Priest

This tale exploring themes of climate change connects the lives of a con man arrested in 1877, and two sets of twins: a 19th century pair mentally linked by the voices only they can hear, and a 21st century pair who become inspired to dig into their odd family history. (December 13)

Harm’s Way - Star Trek: The Original Series by David Mack

“Captain James T. Kirk and the crew of the Starship Enterprise go in search of a missing Federation scientist—only to become trapped between a Klingon warship and Starfleet’s mysterious Operation: Vanguard.” (December 13)

Sword-Bearer by Jennifer Roberson

The latest Tiger and Del novel set in the world of the author’s Sword-Dancer saga finds the two characters running a school that trains students in the specialized art of sword-dancing. But their enemies still linger, and a new magic threatens to bring them out of semi-retirement. (December 13)

Queen of Myths and Monsters By Scarlett S. Clair

The latest in the Adrian X Isolde series sees the queen and her vampire love battling both political intrigue and invading monsters. (December 20)

The Lost Witch by Paige Crutcher

Set on an island off the coast of Ireland, this tale follows a witch who wakes up 100 years after losing her daughter to a forbidden form of magic—only to find her home in a state of chaos that’s partially her fault. (December 27)

