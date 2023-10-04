That $17,000 Solid Gold Apple Watch Is Completely Obsolete

You can buy a luxury gold watch and expect it to work for as long as there’s a watch repair store around, but if you shell out tens of thousands of dollars on a piece of tech like that infamous solid gold Apple Watch, you should expect that—eventually—that product will be dead, defunct, useless, and only worth the gold that encases it.

Macrumors first reported that an upcoming obsolete products list from Apple dated Sept. 30 notes that all the Series 0 Apple Watches are entering the “obsolete” phase of their lifecycle. This means that they are no longer eligible for repairs at Apple Stores or with other authorized service providers. In addition, there will be no more parts created for these products.

These included the 38mm and 42mm aluminum and stainless steel variants of the Apple Watch. Alongside the Series 0 products, the solid gold Apple Watch Edition is also entering Apple’s expansive Elysian Fields. Back in the day, the solid gold watch started at $10,000 and could cost as much as $17,000.

Apple released its first Apple Watch back in 2015, and even back then the Cupertino, California company was trying to promote its luxury-styled brand, for which the ultra-expensive , ultra-luxury Apple Watch was a major draw. The watch itself was milled from a block of 18K yellow gold or rose gold, and everything down to the watch band pin was made out of gold. This was back in a time when Apple wanted to be considered the luxury brand for the ultra-wealthy , with celebrities like Beyoncé adding a gold link band to go along with her gold Apple Watch. It remains unclear to this day whether Apple was granting gold bands to those high-profile public figures willing to shill for Apple’s luxury brand.

Apple didn’t keep in the solid gold game for long. The company stopped selling the gold watch a year after its debut, and the watch disappeared from the store once the company revealed the Series 1 and Series 2. Instead, the company replaced its expensive model with a $1,299 ceramic version. In 2018, Apple dropped software support for the gold Apple Watch from watchOS 5 since the update was only compatible with watchOS Series 1 or later.

Apple gives support to some products for five to seven years before moving them onto the so-called “vintage” list. This means Apple has stopped selling those products, but the company is still willing to service them. After those seven years are up, Apple moves its products to the obsolete list, which discontinues all hardware servicing.

Apple has changed its attitude towards its branding since then. The Apple Watch Series 9 eschewed the leather watch band in a stated push toward sustainability. Now, the most expensive Apple Watch you can buy is the $800 Ultra variant, which is specifically targeted toward outdoor and extreme sports users with a titanium frame that’s supposed to be extra durable.

Tech is made to die. Even if companies like Apple are better than others at supporting their products after initial release, inevitably big tech won’t see any profitable reason to support an older, out-of-date product. Naturally, those who have the dough to spring on a gold Apple Watch won’t care that their product doesn’t do the job a few years after its initial release. Still, it’s a reminder that when buying other big-ticket tech products like Apple’s upcoming $3,500 Vision Pro headset, you shouldn’t expect the company to support your buying decision forever.