Hands-on With the Apple Watch's New Double Tap Gesture

I use an Android watch, but even I have to say, when it comes to user interfaces, Apple knows how to hit the mark. That’s nowhere more apparent than with the new double tap gesture on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, announced at its Wonderlust event, where it also debuted the iPhone 15.

I hope Google figures out how to get a similar gesture into Wear OS 4. Until then, I can show you how double tap worked on the Apple Watch Series 9 when I went hands-on with it. I also tried on a few of Apple’s new watch bands (no more leather) and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which doesn’t look all that different from the last gen.