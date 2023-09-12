Everything Announced at Apple's 'Wonderlust' Event

Broadcasting from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, Apple CEO Tim Cook and other executives are taking the stage Tuesday to announce updates to the company’s major product lines. In the tradition of Apple’s September events—usually more hardware-focused than the software-heavy WWDC in early summer—we’re awaiting updates to the iPhone and Apple Watch as well as potential tweaks to AirPods. The iPhone may convert from Lightning charging to USB-C to comply with European Union law in a major shift. If it does, say goodbye to all your cords. It may also get a new button.



The company is expected to launch the newest generation of iPhones at the event—iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. Along with the updated flagship smartphones, a new Apple Watch is anticipated, the Watch Series 9 and Series 9 Ultra.

Watch the livestream of Apple’s Wonderlust event:

Apple Watch

“It’s amazing to see all the ways people use iPhone and Apple Watch,” said Cook.

