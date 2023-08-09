Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
How to Watch Apple Unveil the iPhone 15

We don't have a date yet, but you might want to clear your calendar for mid-September.

By
Florence Ion
A photo of the black iPhone 14 Pro
The iPhone 14 Pro in Space Black.
Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

No, Apple hasn’t officially declared it iPhone time. We’re still waiting for the company to create a splashy signature graphic to usher in the event. But until that happens, we have rumors and reports to reference on when we can expect the iPhone 15 to launch.

Is USB-C Finally Coming To iPhone?
The consensus among those keeping a close eye on Apple is that the company will hold a mid-September 2023 event to announce the next batch of devices. Some sources, like 9to5Mac, say the big day will be Sept. 13, which aligns with the word that Apple staff have been asked not to take time off around that date. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who is typically on the mark with Apple-based reports, says an event may be planned for “either Sept. 12 or Sept. 13.”

Last year’s iPhone 14 launch happened on Sept. 7, with the devices shipping as soon as a week and a half later. It sounds like this year’s timeline will be similar.

What time is the iPhone 15 launch event?

Again, nothing has been confirmed. But history shows us that Apple usually starts its events at 10:00 A.M. PT / 1:00 P.M. ET. It will likely be hosted in the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters, as the past several keynotes have been.

How to watch Apple unveil the iPhone 15

Apple typically livestreams its keynotes and significant announcements for all the world to tune in. Way back when it used to limit streams to folks using the Safari browser, but these days, anyone can tune in through Apple’s website, their Apple TV devices, or Apple’s YouTube channel.

What will Apple announce?

Performance and design-wise, the iPhone 15 is rumored to have mostly incremental updates. The new A17 Bionic chip is expected to debut, as well as improved camera capabilities through a new periscope-style camera lens. The Dynamic Island is also likely to make an appearance again, and the Pro models may finally have a titanium chassis offering to match the Apple Watch Ultra.

We don’t know how much it will cost or when it will go on sale, but the new iPhone 15/15 Pro will be revealed soon enough.