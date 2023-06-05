Although Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference has always had a focus on software, the company always manages to include a few surprise hardware announcements during the event’s keynote address, and this year didn’t disappoint with our first look at the next chapter in Apple’s best-selling laptop, the MacBook Air, whose display expansion got first billing.

If you weren’t able to keep your eyes glued to the over two hour long WWDC 2023 keynote address Apple streamed live today, we’ve rounded up all of the major announcements and best reveals from today so you can quickly catch up and be prepared for all the discussions around the water cooler tomorrow.

Advertisement

A 15-inch Macbook Air

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite all the anticipation for Apple’s iPhone 15 and Reality headset, the company wasn’t looking to disappoint laptop enthusiasts. During WWDC, Apple showed off several new MacBook models that look to plug gaps in its current lineup, including a 15-inch MacBook Air.

Apple announced an expanded version of the MacBook Air, its best-selling laptop. Putting its M2 chip in a slimmed-down chassis, Apple execs boasted of a 6-speaker sound system and 18-hour battery life.

Advertisement

Half a pound lighter than its 13-inch predecessor at 3.3 pounds, the new MacBook is slimmed down by 40%. The latest laptop is 11.5 milimeters thin. It includes two thunderbolt ports and comes in four colors ranging from black to grey and silver.



Promising its M2 processor is strong enough to beat out any of the older versions, and Apple claims it runs completely silent.

Advertisement

The new Air should cost $1,299, or $1,199 for education. The 15—inch air should be available next week. The well loved older edition now costs $1,099.

The M2-powered 15-inch air includes 500 nits of brightness on its screen and a 1080p camera for video calls. Otherwise, it contains a 3-mic array, six speakers and voice cancelling woofers promising spatial audio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read more in our story on the best new features coming to your iPhone.



‘Just Siri, please :’ Apple drops the ‘ Hey’ from ‘ Hey Siri’

Now you can bark orders at Siri without a formal greeting on your iPhone, iPad, HomePod, or Mac.

Advertisement

MacOS: Safari w eb apps in your Dock, moving screensavers, ‘ Game Mode, ’ video call backgrounds , and movable widgets

Advertisement

Safari also gets a shared password feature and browsing profiles that will allow you to separate work from your * more personal* browsing on the same device.

This article is part of a developing story. Our writers and editors will be updating this page as new information is released. Please check back again in a few minutes to see the latest updates. Meanwhile, if you want more news coverage, check out our tech, science, or io9 front pages. And you can always see the most recent Gizmodo news stories at gizmodo.com/latest.