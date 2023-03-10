For Every Person on Earth, There Are 21,000 Pieces of Plastic in the Ocean

How Do You Count Ocean Plastic?

Getting a grasp on how much plastic is in the ocean is an extremely tough job. As the paper outlines, there’s a lot that can happen to a piece of trash once it gets into the ocean, and much of it breaks down into smaller and smaller particles that can get eaten by wildlife or sink into deeper ocean layers.



“The ocean is a complex place,” Lisa Erdle, director of research and innovation at the 5 Gyres Institute and an author on the report, told CNN. “There are lots of ocean currents, there are changes over time due to weather and due to conditions on the ground.”