The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on two million dehumidifiers, sold under at least 20 brand names, over concerns the products can overheat and cause fires. At least 107 incidents have been reported to the CPSC, totaling $17 million in property damage.
The dehumidifiers were sold under a variety of names but were all produced by a company called New Widetech in Taiwan. While at least 2 million of the dehumidifiers are being recalled in the U.S. there are roughly 380,000 units in Canada, and about 25,000 in Mexico.
The recalled brand names include:
- AeonAir
- Amana
- ArcticAire (Danby)
- Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores)
- Commercial Cool
- Danby
- Danby Designer
- Danby Premiere
- De’Longhi
- Edgestar
- Friedrich
- Generations (Danby)
- Haier
- Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek)
- Idylis
- Ivation
- perfect aire
- SuperClima
- Whirlpool
- Whynter
The complete list of specific model numbers for recalled units are listed on the CPSC website.
If you’re more of a visual learner, you can also click through the slideshow below to see if you recognize the dehumidifiers that may be in the homes of you or your extended family.
Owners of the recalled products are encouraged to call New Widetech at 877-251-1512 between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also visit www.recallrtr.com/nwtdehumidifier or http://www.newwidetech.com/en/.
Unfortunately, you won’t necessarily get a full refund on the purchase price. As the CPSC notes, “the amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.” Put simply, the newer your unit, the more money you’ll get refunded.
If you own one of the recalled products the CPSC strongly advises you to stop using it immediately. And while we know about 107 incidents where the dehumidifiers overheated and, in some cases, caused fires, that means there are probably plenty more the safety agency didn’t learn about. Don’t take the chance and unplug yours today.
DISCUSSION
I don't have any idea why these particular dehumidifiers are catching on fire but I would like to say that if you're using one of these devices empty it regularly. Many of them have an automatic shutoff when their water reservoir gets full but if it's tipped over, leaks internally and then is stood back up the sensor reads the cup as not full and so energizes the circuit, possibly while water is present on the electrical portions of the device. Not good. Empty them regularly, put them out of walking paths and if possible make it difficult to knock them over with a prop or something.