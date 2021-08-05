The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on two million dehumidifiers, sold under at least 20 brand names, over concerns the products can overheat and cause fires. At least 107 incidents have been reported to the CPSC, totaling $17 million in property damage.

Advertisement

The dehumidifiers were sold under a variety of names but were all produced by a company called New Widetech in Taiwan. While at least 2 million of the dehumidifiers are being recalled in the U.S. there are roughly 380,000 units in Canada, and about 25,000 in Mexico.

The recalled brand names include:

AeonAir



Amana



ArcticAire (Danby)



Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores)



Commercial Cool



Danby



Danby Designer



Danby Premiere



De’Longhi



Edgestar



Friedrich



Generations (Danby)



Haier



Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek)



Idylis



Ivation



perfect aire



SuperClima



Whirlpool



Whynter

The complete list of specific model numbers for recalled units are listed on the CPSC website.



If you’re more of a visual learner, you can also click through the slideshow below to see if you recognize the dehumidifiers that may be in the homes of you or your extended family.

Recalled AeonAir dehumidifier Photo : CPSC Recalled Amana dehumidifier Photo : CPSC Recalled ArcticAire dehumidifier Photo : CPSC Recalled Classic dehumidifier Photo : CPSC Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Recalled Danby dehumidifier Photo : CPSC Recalled Danby Designer dehumidifier Photo : CPSC Recalled Danby Premiere dehumidifier Photo : CPSC Recalled Commercial Cool dehumidifier Photo : CPSC Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Recalled De’Longhi humidifier Photo : CPSC Recalled Edgestar dehumidifier Photo : CPSC Recalled Friedrich humidifier Photo : CPSC Recalled Generations dehumidifier Photo : CPSC Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Recalled Haier dehumidifier Photo : CPSC Recalled Honeywell dehumidifier Photo : CPSC Recalled Idylis dehumidifier Photo : CPSC Recalled Ivation dehumidifier Photo : CPSC Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Recalled perfect aire dehumidifier Photo : CPSC Recalled SuperClima dehumidifier Photo : CPSC Recalled Whirlpool dehumidifier Photo : CPSC Recalled Whynter dehumidifier Photo : CPSC 1 / 20

Owners of the recalled products are encouraged to call New Widetech at 877-251-1512 between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also visit www.recallrtr.com/nwtdehumidifier or http://www.newwidetech.com/en/.



Unfortunately, you won’t necessarily get a full refund on the purchase price. As the CPSC notes, “the amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.” Put simply, the newer your unit, the more money you’ll get refunded.



Advertisement

If you own one of the recalled products the CPSC strongly advises you to stop using it immediately. And while we know about 107 incidents where the dehumidifiers overheated and, in some cases, caused fires, that means there are probably plenty more the safety agency didn’t learn about. Don’t take the chance and unplug yours today.

