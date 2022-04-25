The most wonderful time of the year (Halloween, obviously!) is just six months away—so there’s no better time to stream some horror on your service of choice. Here’s our curated selection to get that countdown to spooky season going on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount+, and Shudder.
Fear Street Trilogy
On Netflix you get a full trilogy of Fear Street from director Leigh Janiak based on the R.L. Stein YA gateway horror books. It features Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.
Army of the Dead
Watch Zack Snyder’s zombies-in-Vegas extravaganza on Netflix.
It Follows
This psychological horror film from David Robert Mitchell will stay with you on Netflix.
His House
Haunted house and chill (actually, this movie is scary as hell, so maybe forget about the “chill” part) on Netflix.
Fresh
Sebastian Stan takes up a particular kind of cuisine in this Mimi Cave-helmed film on Hulu.
Bad Hair
Wig out with this flick from Justin Simien (Haunted Mansion) on Hulu.
Fright Night
Colin Farrell as a vampire in this early-aughts remake of the ‘80s classic. Watch it on Hulu.
Nightmare Alley
This moody and atmospheric pulp mystery from Guillermo Del Toro is on both Hulu and HBO Max.
Night House
A modern take on a haunted home starring Rebecca Hall on HBO Max.
It: Chapters 1 and 2
Andy Muschietti’s two-partner take on the Stephen King classic is streaming on HBO Max.
Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Clowns (klowns, in this case) are real big on HBO Max so we have to suggest this darkly comedic cult film.
Freaky
Vince Vaughn plays a killer and Kathryn Newton plays a teen in this body switcheroo slasher on HBO Max.
A Quiet Place
Don’t make a sound in John Krasinski’s post-alien invasion family drama on Paramount+.
Scream 5
Jenna Ortega is a modern day scream queen in the latest from the franchise on Paramount+.
The Ring
Some cursed VHS tape fun on Paramount+
Annihilation
What shimmers isn’t always splendid in this Alex Garland sci-fi body horror gem starring Thor: Love and Thunder’s Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson on Paramount+
Sinister
Ethan Hawke’s journey into the dark started in Sinister, now streaming on Peacock.
Halloween Kills
EVIL DIES TONIGHT on Peacock.
Ginger Snaps
Just teen wolf things on Peacock.
Psycho
Hitchcock’s horror classic is now on Peacock.
Tragedy Girls
Besties who slay together stay together on Shudder.
The Mortuary Collection
Yes, that’s Jacob Elordi from Euphoria starring in this horror anthology on Shudder
Trick r’ Treat
And for full-on Halloween immersion it’s always great to pop on this confection of treats on Shudder.
Halloween III
And finally Silver Shamrock would like to remind you, there’s only six more months till Halloween in this John Carpenter-produced underrated franchise classic on Shudder.
