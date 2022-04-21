Stranger Things is a certified phenomenon—the nostalgic, c oming-of- age sci-fi show show is a huge hit for Netflix and has made stars of it s leads like Millie Bobby Brown. Before the first half of Stranger Things season four arrives next month, series co-creators the Duffer Brothers confirmed to SFX Magazine (as reported on CBR) that talks of spin-offs have happened—no surprise there— b u t there’s no concrete plan set in place. (Netflix is probably eager.)

“In terms of if we were to do any sort of a spinoff, or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always, ‘Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?’,” Matt Duffer said. “ I want to feel the pull of, ‘God, I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this.’ So that’s why we’re being careful about what that is and whether we move forward with it or not.”

Ross Duffer added, “The key for us is that it needs to feel like its own distinct thing, not that we’re just retreading what we’ve already done, because what would be the point of that? I do think we have something that could be pretty exciting. So we’ll see.” The duo also affirmed they would remain “heavily involved” if anyone else steps up to showrun spin-offs in their universe.

In season two we had Eleven’s sister Eight introduced along with her crew of powered teens; it felt like a backdoor pilot for them and later became a part of the comic book expanded universe of the show. Recent cast additions like Max (Sadie Sink, who also starred in Netflix’s Fear Street t rilogy) and Erica Sinclair (Priah Ferguson) have grown their own fan followings which could come into play. In the latest trailer we see both of them featured as Hawkins mainstays, who could potentially lead stories in spin-offs of their own. We’d be here for it. And now we want to know: what would you want from a Stranger Things spin-off? Share your ideas below!

