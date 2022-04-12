Stranger Things returns in May—and a new season four trailer announces that secrets are about to be revealed. While our Hawkins heroes are spread out around the world, the mysteries that bind them together are brewing beneath the surface of the hit Netflix show.

As we’ve seen previously, Eleven and the Byers family are living an Amblin-esque idyllic life in sunny California—while back in Hawkins, Indiana, the rest of the gang come across some dangerously suspicious happenings that hint the ultimate battle is about to begin.

Set to a slowed-down version of Journey’s “Separate Ways,” we get a creepy warning over the aftermath of last season as a message to someone (we’re betting it’s Eleven) that they’ve “broken everything” and that their “suffering is almost at an end.”

A few major things to point out: yes, Max looks to be getting powers—love that for her—but also a lot of our faves seem to be in a whole lot of danger. If we’re dipping into more homages, someone might get Cronenberg’d and its not gonna be pretty. Also, there are clips of a young Eleven cut in, but I kinda get the vibe that these are not flashbacks but rather the tried and true plot twist of a secret twin—c ould be a reach but it’s true to the era of genre. Lastly, there’s a glimpse of Max in the Upside Down looking ahead toward a portal with three figures and another powered floating kid while a demi-humanoid stands behind her. The trailer closes on a terrifyingly more-human-than-gorgon being connected to the familiar vines of the Upside Down like an evil heart, while a voice decrees that they have lost. I’m gonna need multiple pints of U.S.S. Butterscotch to get through Volume One when it drops (please bring it back, Baskin Robbins).

The two-part season will kick off summer a little early with the highly anticipated first part of season four, with another drop of episodes later this year; the Duffer brothers have already revealed that it would be followed by the fifth and final season of the hit series.



Here’s the synopsis from Netflix:

“It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time—and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

While we’re bummed all good things come to an end, we can’t wait to see how Netflix celebrates Stranger Things through more pop-up experiences, screenings, and more of those Saturday morning cartoons.



The first part of season four premieres on Netflix May 27.

