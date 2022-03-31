The cryptocurrency and non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace is filled with scammers. Investors lost over $1.7 million to grifters in March alone, with project founders draining all the liquidity in a given project.

To be clear, these aren’t crypto and NFT projects that got hacked. There were plenty of those in March, among them the largest in history—the Ronin Network was hacked for $625 million. These are crypto and NFT projects that were outright scams from the start, where the founders of the projects made off with a lot of money from unsuspecting investors.

This month saw less stolen by scammers than January ($4 million) and February ($8.5 million) but $1.7 million is still a sizable chunk of change to evaporate.

