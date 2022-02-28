The world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs is filled with scammers. And every month there seems to be more and more hucksters launching new crypto tokens and shilling ripoff apes.



Last month some of the biggest crypto scammers made off with over $4 million, and we showed you the biggest and weirdest scams of January. This month is no different. In fact, over $8.5 million was taken by scammers in some of the biggest NFT and crypto frauds of February.



Today we’re looking at some of the biggest rug pulls of the past month—cryptocurrencies and NFT projects set up by people who then made off with all the money that was invested. And this list doesn’t even include projects that got hacked, like when hackers stole $1.7 million in NFTs from OpenSea earlier this month. This is just the projects that were out and out frauds from the beginning. And sadly, we expect plenty of scams next month as well.

