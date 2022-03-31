Dungeons & Dragons actual play shows have been popular for years, but the phenomenon really kicked off seven years ago when the McElroy brothers started The Adventure Zone podcast using the newly released Fifth Edition (5e) of the incredibly popular role-playing game as a basis for their comedy storytelling. As the scope of the medium expanded to other games as well as YouTube and Twitch (Critical Role and Friends at the Table are obvious mentions), actual plays have become an art all their own.

New shows pop up all the time, and many have been going for years! It’s hard to know where to start as more and more people experiment with different ways to distribute and play games for an audience. But, to help you get into it, here are six APs where you can either catch up quickly or jump right into a season.